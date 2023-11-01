Pre-2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test results - Wednesday

1 Nov 2023
Remy Gardner, Jerez WorldSBK Test, 31 October

Final lap times from Wednesday's WorldSBK test at Jerez ahead of the 2024 season.

Remy Gardner went fastest on Wednesday with a time of 1:38.448s, having already gone fastest on Tuesday.

2023 Jerez WorldSBK postseason test - Wednesday
OrderRiderTime
1Remy GARDNER1:38.448
2Nicoló BULEGA1:38.726
3Jonathan REA1:39.179
4Alex LOWES1:39.211
5Andrea IANNONE1:39.335
6Lorenzo SAVADORI1:39.669
7Michael R RINALDI1:39.807
8SB V BIKE1:39.832
9Alvaro BAUTISTA1:39.962
10Bradley RAY1:40.007
11Michele PIRRO1:40.024
12Dominique AEGERTER1:40.103
13Scott REDDING1:40.291
14Garrett GERLOFF1:40.334
15SB T22 BIKE1:40.367
16Axel BASSANI1:41.346
17Tarran MACKENZIE1:42.110
18Adrian HUERTAS1:42.470
19Valentine DEBISE1:43.084

Wednesday was the second opportunity for WorldSBK's riders to test their 2024 bikes, and get to grips with their new teams.

Jonathan Rea was again testing his new Yamaha, Andrea Iannone was busy on his Ducati, Axel Bassani with Kawasaki.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was again absent on Wednesday due to a contractual issue tying him to Yamaha, meaning he must wait until December to test his 2024 BMW.

When Rea emerged after a quiet, wet morning he shot straight to P1 with a time of 1'40.987s until Alex Lowes went 0.050s faster. Rea then improved on Lowe’s time by 0.043s.

Remy Gardner, Tuesday’s pace-setter, then went top of the timesheet with 1'40.708s.

Iannone was third, at this point mid-afternoon, 0.170s off the top.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi went fastest in a time of 1'40.211s before, with three hours to go, Rea came roaring back to regain top spot (1'40.147s).

Rinaldi then posted the first sub-1'40s lap of the day before Nicolo Bulega went even better (1'39.111s).

Iannone ran wide, and Dominique Aegerter, crashed at Turn 1.

Bulega delivered the first 1'38s lap with less than two hours left. Comparatively, Alvaro Bautista’s Bautista's pole lap from Saturday was a 1'38.635s.

Gardner retook top spot with a 1'38.448s lap.

In the final hour, Tarran MacKenzie and Garrett Gerloff both crashed (they are both okay).

Iannone was briefly P3 until Lowes overhauled him.