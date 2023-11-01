Pre-2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test results - Wednesday

Remy Gardner went fastest on Wednesday with a time of 1:38.448s, having already gone fastest on Tuesday.

2023 Jerez WorldSBK postseason test - Wednesday Order Rider Time 1 Remy GARDNER 1:38.448 2 Nicoló BULEGA 1:38.726 3 Jonathan REA 1:39.179 4 Alex LOWES 1:39.211 5 Andrea IANNONE 1:39.335 6 Lorenzo SAVADORI 1:39.669 7 Michael R RINALDI 1:39.807 8 SB V BIKE 1:39.832 9 Alvaro BAUTISTA 1:39.962 10 Bradley RAY 1:40.007 11 Michele PIRRO 1:40.024 12 Dominique AEGERTER 1:40.103 13 Scott REDDING 1:40.291 14 Garrett GERLOFF 1:40.334 15 SB T22 BIKE 1:40.367 16 Axel BASSANI 1:41.346 17 Tarran MACKENZIE 1:42.110 18 Adrian HUERTAS 1:42.470 19 Valentine DEBISE 1:43.084

Wednesday was the second opportunity for WorldSBK's riders to test their 2024 bikes, and get to grips with their new teams.

Jonathan Rea was again testing his new Yamaha, Andrea Iannone was busy on his Ducati, Axel Bassani with Kawasaki.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was again absent on Wednesday due to a contractual issue tying him to Yamaha, meaning he must wait until December to test his 2024 BMW.

When Rea emerged after a quiet, wet morning he shot straight to P1 with a time of 1'40.987s until Alex Lowes went 0.050s faster. Rea then improved on Lowe’s time by 0.043s.

Remy Gardner, Tuesday’s pace-setter, then went top of the timesheet with 1'40.708s.

Iannone was third, at this point mid-afternoon, 0.170s off the top.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi went fastest in a time of 1'40.211s before, with three hours to go, Rea came roaring back to regain top spot (1'40.147s).

Rinaldi then posted the first sub-1'40s lap of the day before Nicolo Bulega went even better (1'39.111s).

Iannone ran wide, and Dominique Aegerter, crashed at Turn 1.

Bulega delivered the first 1'38s lap with less than two hours left. Comparatively, Alvaro Bautista’s Bautista's pole lap from Saturday was a 1'38.635s.

Gardner retook top spot with a 1'38.448s lap.

In the final hour, Tarran MacKenzie and Garrett Gerloff both crashed (they are both okay).

Iannone was briefly P3 until Lowes overhauled him.