2024 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results

2024 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Combined Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team 1:28.511s 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.074s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha +0.324s 4 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +0.490s 5 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +0.700s 6 Michael Rinaldi ITA Team Motocorsa Ducati +0.702s 7 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +0.767s 8 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +0.859s 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.888s 10 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team +0.895s 11 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team +0.921s 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.957s 13 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.137s 14 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.205s 15 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Prometeon Yamaha +1.455s 16 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.466s 17 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +1.475s 18 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.870s 19 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +1.957s 20 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing Team +2.048s 21 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +2.518s 22 Tarran Mackenzie GBR PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda +3.069s 23 Adam Norrodin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda +3.577s

2024 World Superbike pre-season testing comes to a close with BMW's new superstar signing Toprak Razgatlioglu under the lap record and on top of the timesheets.

Razgatlioglu edged out World Supersport champion Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) by just 0.074s with Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Andrea Iannone (Ducati) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) making it four different manufacturers in the top five places.

Reigning double champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and six-time champion Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) both suffered crashes on their way to seventh and 15th respectively on combined times.

Behind Bautista, Scott Redding, local star Remy Gardner and Axel Bassani completed the top ten.

'Rookie' Sam Lowes took eleventh on the Marc VDS Ducati, with Danilo Petrucci the final rider within one-second of Razgatlioglu.

Honda's Iker Lecuona did not ride in the afternoon and was seen with his arm in a sling after a morning highside.

Teams and riders focussed extra attention on trying to preserve tyre life ahead of this weekend's season-opener on the resurfaced track.