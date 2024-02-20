2024 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results

Results from Tuesday's 2024 Official World Superbike test at Phillip Island, Australia.

2024 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Combined Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team1:28.511s
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.074s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+0.324s
4Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.490s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+0.700s
6Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+0.702s
7Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.767s
8Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+0.859s
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.888s
10Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+0.895s
11Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+0.921s
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.957s
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.137s
14Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.205s
15Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.455s
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.466s
17Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.475s
18Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.870s
19Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+1.957s
20Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.048s
21Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+2.518s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+3.069s
23Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+3.577s

2024 World Superbike pre-season testing comes to a close with BMW's new superstar signing Toprak Razgatlioglu under the lap record and on top of the timesheets.

Razgatlioglu edged out World Supersport champion Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) by just 0.074s with Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Andrea Iannone (Ducati) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) making it four different manufacturers in the top five places.

Reigning double champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and six-time champion Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) both suffered crashes on their way to seventh and 15th respectively on combined times.

Behind Bautista, Scott Redding, local star Remy Gardner and Axel Bassani completed the top ten.

'Rookie' Sam Lowes took eleventh on the Marc VDS Ducati, with Danilo Petrucci the final rider within one-second of Razgatlioglu.

Honda's Iker Lecuona did not ride in the afternoon and was seen with his arm in a sling after a morning highside.

Teams and riders focussed extra attention on trying to preserve tyre life ahead of this weekend's season-opener on the resurfaced track.

