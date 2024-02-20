2024 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Results
Results from Tuesday's 2024 Official World Superbike test at Phillip Island, Australia.
|2024 Phillip Island World Superbike Test - Combined Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|1:28.511s
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.074s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+0.324s
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.490s
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.700s
|6
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.702s
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.767s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.859s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.888s
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.895s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+0.921s
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.957s
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.137s
|14
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.205s
|15
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+1.455s
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.466s
|17
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.475s
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.870s
|19
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.957s
|20
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.048s
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+2.518s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+3.069s
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+3.577s
2024 World Superbike pre-season testing comes to a close with BMW's new superstar signing Toprak Razgatlioglu under the lap record and on top of the timesheets.
Razgatlioglu edged out World Supersport champion Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) by just 0.074s with Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Andrea Iannone (Ducati) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) making it four different manufacturers in the top five places.
Reigning double champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and six-time champion Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) both suffered crashes on their way to seventh and 15th respectively on combined times.
Behind Bautista, Scott Redding, local star Remy Gardner and Axel Bassani completed the top ten.
'Rookie' Sam Lowes took eleventh on the Marc VDS Ducati, with Danilo Petrucci the final rider within one-second of Razgatlioglu.
Honda's Iker Lecuona did not ride in the afternoon and was seen with his arm in a sling after a morning highside.
Teams and riders focussed extra attention on trying to preserve tyre life ahead of this weekend's season-opener on the resurfaced track.