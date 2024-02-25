2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Superpole Race - Results

Alex Lowes returned to winning ways for the first time in four years as he won the Superpole Race at Phillip Island.

Like Race 1, Andrea Iannone made the perfect start as he led into turn one, however, Lowes quickly took the lead away from the Ducati rider.

On the podium in his first-ever Superbike race, Iannone was unable to repeat his success as a mechanical issue resulted in him dropping back to 14th.

Following an intense battle for the lead during the early stages, Lowes was able to create a gap of over a second just as Iannone hit trouble.

Andrea Locatelli took second ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu who claimed his first podium with BMW.

Fourth was Alvaro Bautista, as the reigning two-time WorldSBK champion bounced back from a crash in the opening race.

It was another tough start to race day number 2 for Jonathan Rea, with the Yamaha rider only tenth.