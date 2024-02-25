2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Superpole Race - Results

Results from the Superpole Race, round one of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

Alex Lowes, Superpole Race, Australian WorldSBK, 25 February
Alex Lowes returned to winning ways for the first time in four years as he won the Superpole Race at Phillip Island.

Like Race 1, Andrea Iannone made the perfect start as he led into turn one, however, Lowes quickly took the lead away from the Ducati rider.

On the podium in his first-ever Superbike race, Iannone was unable to repeat his success as a mechanical issue resulted in him dropping back to 14th.

Following an intense battle for the lead during the early stages, Lowes was able to create a gap of over a second just as Iannone hit trouble.

Andrea Locatelli took second ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu who claimed his first podium with BMW.

Fourth was Alvaro Bautista, as the reigning two-time WorldSBK champion bounced back from a crash in the opening race.

It was another tough start to race day number 2 for Jonathan Rea, with the Yamaha rider only tenth.

2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Superpole Race -Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK10 Laps
2Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.157s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.738s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.812s
5Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+2.836s
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.853s
7Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+3.051s
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+3.341s
9Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+5.140s
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+5.535s
11Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+6.064s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+6.958s
13Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+7.017s
14Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+7.814s
15Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+8.580s
16Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+9.158s
17Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+11.070s
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+13.288s
19Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+16.843s
20Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+28.706s
21Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+49.720s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie HondaDNF

