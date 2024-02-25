2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Superpole Race - Results
Results from the Superpole Race, round one of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
Alex Lowes returned to winning ways for the first time in four years as he won the Superpole Race at Phillip Island.
Like Race 1, Andrea Iannone made the perfect start as he led into turn one, however, Lowes quickly took the lead away from the Ducati rider.
On the podium in his first-ever Superbike race, Iannone was unable to repeat his success as a mechanical issue resulted in him dropping back to 14th.
Following an intense battle for the lead during the early stages, Lowes was able to create a gap of over a second just as Iannone hit trouble.
Andrea Locatelli took second ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu who claimed his first podium with BMW.
Fourth was Alvaro Bautista, as the reigning two-time WorldSBK champion bounced back from a crash in the opening race.
It was another tough start to race day number 2 for Jonathan Rea, with the Yamaha rider only tenth.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|10 Laps
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.157s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.738s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.812s
|5
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+2.836s
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.853s
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+3.051s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+3.341s
|9
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+5.140s
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+5.535s
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+6.064s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+6.958s
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+7.017s
|14
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+7.814s
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+8.580s
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+9.158s
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+11.070s
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+13.288s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+16.843s
|20
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+28.706s
|21
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+49.720s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|DNF