2024 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Nicolo Bulega, Misano WorldSBK
Nicolo Bulega led a Ducati one-two during Friday practice for the 2024 Misano World Superbike round.

But there was a setback for BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, who dominated the morning session - setting what would prove the fastest lap of the day - but missed the second half of the afternoon after a crash at the final corner.

Razgatlioglu was unhurt but his machine could not be repaired in time.

With Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna watching on from the pits, Bulega was quickest from Remy Gardner and Andrea Iannone for much of the afternoon.

Bulega ran wide while trying to improve further in the final ten minutes but remained on top.

Reigning champion, team-mate and title leader Alvaro Bautista popped into a late second place ahead of Gardner, Andrea Iannone, the absent Razgatlioglu and Iker Lecuona.

Fresh from signing a new Kawasaki contract for the team's new Bimota era, Alex Lowes was second this morning, then seventh in FP2, just ahead of twin brother Sam on the Marc VDS Ducati.

Danilo Petrucci sat out the first half of the session, apparently to rest his recent injuries, before setting the 12th best time, with Jonathan Rea in 13th.

2024 World Superbike, Misano - Friday Practice Results (2)
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati1:33.511s
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.402s
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.410s
4Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.449s
5Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.710s
6Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+0.711s
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+0.776s
8Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+0.871s
9Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.873s
10Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+0.906s
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+0.927s
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.965s
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.033s
14Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.081s
15Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.243s
16Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+1.245s
17Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+1.283s
18Michele PirroITAAruba.it - Ducati+1.292s
19Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.321s
20Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+1.594s
21Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.626s
22Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+2.244s
23Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+3.155s
24Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+4.422s

Fresh off his new World Superbike deal with Kawasaki, Alex Lowes was the pacesetter ahead of Nicolo Bulega and team-mate Axel Bassani following the opening flurry of laps.

Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a slow start after encountering problems with his clutch.

A red flag was brought out early on in FP1 as Philipp Oettl’s Yamaha R1 suffered a spectacular engine blow up on the exit of turn six.

Once the session was back underway, Razgatlioglu was back on track as he smashed the fastest time by three tenths.

With Razgatlioglu going quicker and quicker, team-mate Michael Van Der Mark instead had to pick up his M 1000 RR after crashing at turn four.

Michele Pirro then became the next rider to suffer a fall as he lost some of the aero on his Panigale V4 R.

While several riders were able to improve their lap times late on, Razgatlioglu was untroubled as he kept hold of his advantage before finding even more time on his final lap.

2024 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Free Practice 1 Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:33.448s
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.560s
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.581s
4Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.797s
5Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.872s
6Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.875s
7Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.988s
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.014s
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.014s
10Michele PirroITAAruba.it Racing Ducati+1.067s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.096s
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.164s
13Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.303s
14Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.409s
15Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.462s
16Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+1.466s
17Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.497s
18Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.530s
19Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.631s
20Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.661s
21Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+2.154s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+2.482s
23Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+3.375s
24Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.951s

