2024 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Nicolo Bulega led a Ducati one-two during Friday practice for the 2024 Misano World Superbike round.
But there was a setback for BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, who dominated the morning session - setting what would prove the fastest lap of the day - but missed the second half of the afternoon after a crash at the final corner.
Razgatlioglu was unhurt but his machine could not be repaired in time.
With Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna watching on from the pits, Bulega was quickest from Remy Gardner and Andrea Iannone for much of the afternoon.
Bulega ran wide while trying to improve further in the final ten minutes but remained on top.
Reigning champion, team-mate and title leader Alvaro Bautista popped into a late second place ahead of Gardner, Andrea Iannone, the absent Razgatlioglu and Iker Lecuona.
Fresh from signing a new Kawasaki contract for the team's new Bimota era, Alex Lowes was second this morning, then seventh in FP2, just ahead of twin brother Sam on the Marc VDS Ducati.
Danilo Petrucci sat out the first half of the session, apparently to rest his recent injuries, before setting the 12th best time, with Jonathan Rea in 13th.
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:33.511s
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.402s
|3
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.410s
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.449s
|5
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.710s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+0.711s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.776s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+0.871s
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.873s
|10
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.906s
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+0.927s
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.965s
|13
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+1.033s
|14
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.081s
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.243s
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.245s
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.283s
|18
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1.292s
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.321s
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+1.594s
|21
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.626s
|22
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.244s
|23
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+3.155s
|24
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+4.422s
Fresh off his new World Superbike deal with Kawasaki, Alex Lowes was the pacesetter ahead of Nicolo Bulega and team-mate Axel Bassani following the opening flurry of laps.
Toprak Razgatlioglu suffered a slow start after encountering problems with his clutch.
A red flag was brought out early on in FP1 as Philipp Oettl’s Yamaha R1 suffered a spectacular engine blow up on the exit of turn six.
Once the session was back underway, Razgatlioglu was back on track as he smashed the fastest time by three tenths.
With Razgatlioglu going quicker and quicker, team-mate Michael Van Der Mark instead had to pick up his M 1000 RR after crashing at turn four.
Michele Pirro then became the next rider to suffer a fall as he lost some of the aero on his Panigale V4 R.
While several riders were able to improve their lap times late on, Razgatlioglu was untroubled as he kept hold of his advantage before finding even more time on his final lap.
|2024 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Free Practice 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:33.448s
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.560s
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.581s
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.797s
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.872s
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.875s
|7
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.988s
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.014s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.014s
|10
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|+1.067s
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.096s
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.164s
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.303s
|14
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.409s
|15
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.462s
|16
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+1.466s
|17
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.497s
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.530s
|19
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.631s
|20
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.661s
|21
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.154s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.482s
|23
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+3.375s
|24
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.951s