Fastest Toprak shrugs off Friday tumble: “I'm feeling strong”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, just six points behind Alvaro Bautista in the early WorldSBK standings, began the Misano weekend strongly by dominating Friday morning practice.

But the Turkish star suffered a blip in the afternoon, getting his BMW out of shape under braking in the final corner and losing the front.

Fourth at the time, Razgatlioglu missed the second half of the 45-minute session due to bike damage but his FP1 lap kept him on top and he insisted 'everything is going well'.

“Everything is okay. It was just a small crash and not a fast crash. I’m happy because the crash was before the race and I was able to understand something,” Razgatlioglu said.

“For tomorrow I'm feeling strong and, in general, I'm very happy. We have a very good package for the race weekend and everything is going well.”

Bautista was second fastest in the afternoon behind Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega.

The next best BMW after Razgatlioglu was team-mate Michael van der Mark in 14th with Scott Redding 19th and Garrett Gerloff 21st.