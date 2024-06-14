Alex Lowes stays with Kawasaki for 2025 WorldSBK season

Following an impressive start to 2024, Alex Lowes has put pen to paper on a new WorldSBK deal with Kawasaki.

Staying with Kawasaki is a big move for Lowes who will be part of the new Bimota by Kawasaki Racing project in 2025.

A new Kawasaki machine will be brought to the fore and Lowes will be at the head of the project alongside current team-mate Axel Bassani, who is expected to remain with the team.

“I believe this opportunity has come at the correct time,” said Lowes. “Along with Bimota, Kawasaki are putting huge effort into this new project.

“Utilising Kawasaki’s nearly 40 years of Superbike racing knowledge and success and also my personal experience with different manufacturers I believe this gives us the best chance to start from the best possible position with the new bike.

“I have shown that I am still improving and still fast and competitive at the front of WorldSBK.

“A big thank you to KMC, Bimota and Provec Racing for the faith shown in me. I’m happy to continue to be part of our racing family!

“I’m enjoying my racing a lot and we still have a lot to focus on during 2024. We had a nice start to the season with a couple of race victories but now our focus is on Misano.

“It’s a track I really enjoy, we had a test here recently and I felt strong on the bike let’s work hard focus and see what results we can take this weekend."

Still a title contender following the opening three rounds, Lowes has been Kawasaki’s #1 rider so far in 2024 as Bassani continues to adapt to the ZX-10RR.

After losing Jonathan Rea at the end of last season, retaining Lowes was made even more important given his experience with the team.

Alex Lowes

2025 will be Lowes’ sixth season with Kawasaki, and team manager Guim Roda highlighted the importance of keeping the ex-Yamaha rider.

Roda said: "With Alex we are on a great journey. We started in Covid times in a difficult season for him to get his racing rhythm, and in ‘21 and ‘22 he suffered various injuries that did not allow him to show his true potential.

“But he still showed his speed and other qualities in those years. Now is time to take consistency to a new level.

“Lately rule limitations did not allow us to extract all the potential of our ZX-10RR, but this season we had possibilities to upgrade certain areas on the bike and that has certainly helped Alex.

“He has a very good mind set, and he has become a good ambassador for Kawasaki.

“We want to continue with solid our structure next season, and we have next challenges to achieve with the Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team project, so we need all our best tools to make it good.

“Therefore, we are super happy that Alex was positive to continue with us despite other offers he had.

“For sure now we all can move forward focused to finish 2024 season and start making more history in 2025”.