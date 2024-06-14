WorldSBK Misano: Alvaro Bautista: “I don’t feel that Ducati has been pushy”

Alvaro Bautista says his focus is on Misano and not his future after admitting the Italian brand hasn’t been ‘pushy’ regarding a decision.

Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April

Leader of the WorldSBK championship by just six points over Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista will have a big challenge on his hands this weekend.

The two-time world champion has not been as dominant as the last couple of seasons, yet Bautista still remains the rider to beat.

Bautista completed a brilliant treble at Misano last season, and following a recent two-day test at the Italian track, his focus is on delivering more big results for the passionate home crowd.

“We are really looking forward to Misano, with it being our home race. We are looking forward to the fans and the Ducatisti,” said Bautista. 

“It was an important test for us, because we had some ideas after the first three rounds of the season.

“We tried different solutions on the setup, as well as the engine. We also worked on the power delivery.

“When you are trying different setups, you have to ride to the limit. We found some good data that we will start to use during this weekend. I am not in a hurry.

“Specifically, Superpole will be important for me to see if I can reach my best performance with the bike.

“Our first target is to arrive at that level, and then we will think about the future.”

Regarding his future, Bautista holds all the cards to the rider market as Andrea Iannone’s future could be linked with what Bautista does.

If the Spaniard retires, Iannone could be the rider to take over that seat.

However, if the former MotoGP rider stays another season it will mean looking elsewhere for the likes of Iannone and other big-name riders out of contract.

“I am really relaxed, and just focused on myself, my team, and the bike,” added Bautista. “We have to try and enjoy with all the people and all the Ducatisti.

“I certainly don’t feel that Ducati have been pushy, either with me or Nicolo.

“At the moment, everyone is very calm on the team. We just keep working and trying to do well at this moment.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
19m ago
WorldSBK Misano: Alvaro Bautista: “I don’t feel that Ducati has been pushy”
Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Le Mans
News
39m ago
Le Mans: Kevin Estre admits pole lap nearly didn’t happen: “The car was almost out of fuel”
Kevin Estre Le Mans
Kevin Estre Le Mans
Le Mans
Results
1h ago
2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 4 Results: Toyota lead the way
Toyota Le Mans
Toyota Le Mans
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Who could replace Marc Marquez at Gresini?
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Le Mans
Results
12h ago
2024 24H Le Mans - Hyperpole Results: Porsche snatches pole away from Cadillac
Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans

Latest News

Le Mans
Results
15h ago
2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 3 Results: Ferrari on top
Antonio Fuoco Le Mans
Antonio Fuoco Le Mans
MotoGP
News
17h ago
What next for Jack Miller after KTM exit?
Jack Miller, Paolo Campinoti
Jack Miller, Paolo Campinoti
WSBK
News
17h ago
Andrea Iannone makes it clear he demands a factory bike in 2025
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
WSBK
News
17h ago
Jonathan Rea: “I’m starting to trust the bike, take liberties with it”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea