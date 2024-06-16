2024 World Superbike Misano - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Race 1 winner and new title leader Toprak Razgatlioglu kept the pressure on his rivals by leading morning warm-up for the 2024 Misano WorldSBK round.
The Turkish star, targeting a perfect hattrick of Misano wins after putting a BMW into the WorldSBK title lead for the first time since 2012, finished 0.195s ahead of Saturday's runner-up Nicolo Bulega (Ducati).
Alex Lowes was third for Kawasaki but 0.675s from Razgatlioglu, with reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, front row qualifier Remy Gardner and Razgatlioglu's team-mate Michael van der Mark the final riders within one-second of the #54.
The Superpole race starts at 11am local time and Race 2 at 14:00...
|2024 World Superbike, Misano - Warm-up Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|1:33.049s
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.195s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.675s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.712s
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.892s
|6
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.912s
|7
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.005s
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.018s
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+1.031s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.213s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+1.306s
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.321s
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.412s
|14
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.513s
|15
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+1.682s
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.699s
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.825s
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.902s
|19
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.331s
|20
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.400s
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+2.407s
|22
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+2.767s
|23
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+3.168s
|24
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+4.328s