2024 World Superbike, Misano - Warm-up Results

Race 1 winner and new title leader Toprak Razgatlioglu kept the pressure on his rivals by leading morning warm-up for the 2024 Misano WorldSBK round.

The Turkish star, targeting a perfect hattrick of Misano wins after putting a BMW into the WorldSBK title lead for the first time since 2012, finished 0.195s ahead of Saturday's runner-up Nicolo Bulega (Ducati).

Alex Lowes was third for Kawasaki but 0.675s from Razgatlioglu, with reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, front row qualifier Remy Gardner and Razgatlioglu's team-mate Michael van der Mark the final riders within one-second of the #54.

The Superpole race starts at 11am local time and Race 2 at 14:00...