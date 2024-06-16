2024 World Superbike Misano - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Race 1 winner and new title leader Toprak Razgatlioglu kept the pressure on his rivals by leading morning warm-up for the 2024 Misano WorldSBK round.

The Turkish star, targeting a perfect hattrick of Misano wins after putting a BMW into the WorldSBK title lead for the first time since 2012, finished 0.195s ahead of Saturday's runner-up Nicolo Bulega (Ducati).

Alex Lowes was third for Kawasaki but 0.675s from Razgatlioglu, with reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, front row qualifier Remy Gardner and Razgatlioglu's team-mate Michael van der Mark the final riders within one-second of the #54.

The Superpole race starts at 11am local time and Race 2 at 14:00...

2024 World Superbike, Misano - Warm-up Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team1:33.049s
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.195s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+0.675s
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.712s
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.892s
6Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.912s
7Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+1.005s
8Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.018s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.031s
10Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.213s
11Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+1.306s
12Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+1.321s
13Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.412s
14Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+1.513s
15Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.682s
16Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.699s
17Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+1.825s
18Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.902s
19Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+2.331s
20Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.400s
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+2.407s
22Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+2.767s
23Michele PirroITAAruba.it - Ducati+3.168s
24Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+4.328s

