2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Friday Practice Results

2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Friday Practice (1) Results

POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad1:26.419s
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.416s
3Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.633s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+0.706s
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.738s
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.899s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+0.911s
8Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati+1.092s
9Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+1.245s
10Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.335s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad+1.337s
12Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+1.365s
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.428s
14Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+1.485s
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.534s
16Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing+1.600s
17Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+1.695s
18Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+1.787s
19Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+2.026s
20Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+2.099s
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+2.196s
22Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+2.254s
23Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+4.204s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap record:

Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1m 25.896s (2023)

Toprak Razgatlioglu kicks off the Donington Park WorldSBK weekend on top of the timesheets during Friday morning’s FP1.

The BMW title leader lapped the cool and overcast British circuit, featuring the odd damp patch, in a time of 1m 26.419s.

That put him a comfortable 0.,416s clear of Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati) with Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW) snatching a late third from local star Alex Lowes (Kawasaki).

Alvaro Bautista, a double winner at Donington Park last year, began the weekend in fifth followed by Remy Gardner, who is back on an R1 after riding the Yamaha M1 at the Sachsenring last weekend.

Fellow Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli and Ducati rookie Nicolo Bulega, 21-points behind Razgatlioglu heading into this weekend, were seventh and eighth.

Andrea Iannone, completing his first Donington laps since the 125GP class in 2009, made multiple trips through the gravel on his way to ninth.

Scott Redding rounded out the top ten while Jonathan Rea was one of the last out on track on his way to 13th during just 10 laps.

FP2 takes place this afternoon.

