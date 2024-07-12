2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Friday Practice Results

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap record:

Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1m 25.896s (2023)

Toprak Razgatlioglu kicks off the Donington Park WorldSBK weekend on top of the timesheets during Friday morning’s FP1.

The BMW title leader lapped the cool and overcast British circuit, featuring the odd damp patch, in a time of 1m 26.419s.

That put him a comfortable 0.,416s clear of Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati) with Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW) snatching a late third from local star Alex Lowes (Kawasaki).

Alvaro Bautista, a double winner at Donington Park last year, began the weekend in fifth followed by Remy Gardner, who is back on an R1 after riding the Yamaha M1 at the Sachsenring last weekend.

Fellow Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli and Ducati rookie Nicolo Bulega, 21-points behind Razgatlioglu heading into this weekend, were seventh and eighth.

Andrea Iannone, completing his first Donington laps since the 125GP class in 2009, made multiple trips through the gravel on his way to ninth.

Scott Redding rounded out the top ten while Jonathan Rea was one of the last out on track on his way to 13th during just 10 laps.

FP2 takes place this afternoon.