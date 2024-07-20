Czech World Superbike FP3 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu breaks lap record

2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice 3 Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:30.719s 2 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +0.790s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.819s 4 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.876s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.907s 6 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.016s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.188s 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.260s 9 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +1.266s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.282s 11 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.284s 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.291s 13 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +1.337s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.380s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.417s 16 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +1.571s 17 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.662s 18 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +1.687s 19 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.783s 20 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.856s 21 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +2.214s 22 Leandro Mercado ARG Petronas Mie Honda +2.493s 23 Hayden Gillim USA Petronas Mie Honda +3.574s

Laying down an early marker, Alvaro Bautista immediately broke into the 1m 31s barrier as he moved ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rejuvenated after a positive Friday, Bautista was clearly confident as he looked aggressive aboard his Panigale V4 R.

Nicolo Bulega made it a factory Ducati 1-2 as he went top by -0.095s, before a rare mistake from Razgatlioglu took place at turn one as he ran through the gravel trying to follow Bautista.

The two-time world champion then returned to the top of the leaderboard, with Bautista delivering a time of 1:31.538s.

After fitting a new tyre, Razgatlioglu smashed the lap record as he set a new all-time lap record.

A strong showing from Andrea Iannone resulted in him moving into P2 late on, becoming the top Ducati in the process.