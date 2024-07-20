Czech World Superbike FP3 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu breaks lap record

Results from Free Practice 3 of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.

2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice 3 Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team1:30.719s
2Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.790s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.819s
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.876s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.907s
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.016s
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.188s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.260s
9Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+1.266s
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.282s
11Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.284s
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.291s
13Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.337s
14Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.380s
15Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.417s
16Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+1.571s
17Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.662s
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.687s
19Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.783s
20Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.856s
21Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.214s
22Leandro MercadoARGPetronas Mie Honda+2.493s
23Hayden GillimUSAPetronas Mie Honda+3.574s

Laying down an early marker, Alvaro Bautista immediately broke into the 1m 31s barrier as he moved ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu. 

Rejuvenated after a positive Friday, Bautista was clearly confident as he looked aggressive aboard his Panigale V4 R. 

Nicolo Bulega made it a factory Ducati 1-2 as he went top by -0.095s, before a rare mistake from Razgatlioglu took place at turn one as he ran through the gravel trying to follow Bautista. 

The two-time world champion then returned to the top of the leaderboard, with Bautista delivering a time of 1:31.538s. 

After fitting a new tyre, Razgatlioglu smashed the lap record as he set a new all-time lap record. 

A strong showing from Andrea Iannone resulted in him moving into P2 late on, becoming the top Ducati in the process.

