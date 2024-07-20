Czech World Superbike FP3 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu breaks lap record
Results from Free Practice 3 of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.
|2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice 3 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|1:30.719s
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.790s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.819s
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.876s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.907s
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.016s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.188s
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.260s
|9
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.266s
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.282s
|11
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.284s
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.291s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.337s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.380s
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.417s
|16
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+1.571s
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.662s
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.687s
|19
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.783s
|20
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.856s
|21
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.214s
|22
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+2.493s
|23
|Hayden Gillim
|USA
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.574s
Laying down an early marker, Alvaro Bautista immediately broke into the 1m 31s barrier as he moved ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Rejuvenated after a positive Friday, Bautista was clearly confident as he looked aggressive aboard his Panigale V4 R.
Nicolo Bulega made it a factory Ducati 1-2 as he went top by -0.095s, before a rare mistake from Razgatlioglu took place at turn one as he ran through the gravel trying to follow Bautista.
The two-time world champion then returned to the top of the leaderboard, with Bautista delivering a time of 1:31.538s.
After fitting a new tyre, Razgatlioglu smashed the lap record as he set a new all-time lap record.
A strong showing from Andrea Iannone resulted in him moving into P2 late on, becoming the top Ducati in the process.