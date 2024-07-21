Czech World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu fights off Ducati for victory
Results from the Superpole Race of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|10 Laps
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+3.812s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+4.251s
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+6.534s
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+6.673s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+7.510s
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+7.556s
|8
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+9.885s
|9
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+10.044s
|10
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+10.928s
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+11.291s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+12.532s
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+14.128s
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+14.133s
|15
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+17.553s
|16
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+17.899s
|17
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+19.060s
|18
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+25.346s
|19
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+27.054s
|20
|Hayden Gillim
|USA
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+29.199s
|21
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|DNF
|22
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
|23
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
A brilliant start from Alvaro Bautista saw him move up from the fourth row to third at turn one.
However, Andrea Iannone went backwards from second as he dropped more than seven positions.
A very surprising turn of events, polesitter Toprak Razgatlioglu was overtaken by both factory Ducati riders, with Nicolo Bulega taking the lead.
Razgatlioglu fought back straight away as he returned the favour on Bautista [lap three] at turn one, while Sam Lowes and Scott Redding suffered crashes after coming to blows.
Lowes highsided heading into the first corner before his machine wiped out Redding.
On lap four Razgatlioglu regained the lead with a stunning move under braking at turn one.
On lap five a mistake from Bautista allowed Alex Lowes to challenge him for third, but the two-time world champion was aggressive in his defence.
Trying to gain P2 on the final lap, Bautista made a huge error as he pushed Bulega wide before crashing out of contention.