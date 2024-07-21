Czech World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu fights off Ducati for victory

Results from the Superpole Race of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.

2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team10 Laps
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+3.812s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+4.251s
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+6.534s
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+6.673s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+7.510s
7Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+7.556s
8Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+9.885s
9Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+10.044s
10Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+10.928s
11Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+11.291s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+12.532s
13Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+14.128s
14Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+14.133s
15Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+17.553s
16Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+17.899s
17Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+19.060s
18Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+25.346s
19Leandro MercadoARGPetronas Mie Honda+27.054s
20Hayden GillimUSAPetronas Mie Honda+29.199s
21Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS DucatiDNF
22Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF
23Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWDNF

A brilliant start from Alvaro Bautista saw him move up from the fourth row to third at turn one.

However, Andrea Iannone went backwards from second as he dropped more than seven positions. 

A very surprising turn of events, polesitter Toprak Razgatlioglu was overtaken by both factory Ducati riders, with Nicolo Bulega taking the lead. 

Razgatlioglu fought back straight away as he returned the favour on Bautista [lap three] at turn one, while Sam Lowes and Scott Redding suffered crashes after coming to blows.

Lowes highsided heading into the first corner before his machine wiped out Redding. 

On lap four Razgatlioglu regained the lead with a stunning move under braking at turn one.

On lap five a mistake from Bautista allowed Alex Lowes to challenge him for third, but the two-time world champion was aggressive in his defence.

Trying to gain P2 on the final lap, Bautista made a huge error as he pushed Bulega wide before crashing out of contention. 

