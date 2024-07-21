Czech World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu fights off Ducati for victory

2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 10 Laps 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +3.812s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +4.251s 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +6.534s 5 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +6.673s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +7.510s 7 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +7.556s 8 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +9.885s 9 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +10.044s 10 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +10.928s 11 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +11.291s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +12.532s 13 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +14.128s 14 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +14.133s 15 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +17.553s 16 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +17.899s 17 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +19.060s 18 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +25.346s 19 Leandro Mercado ARG Petronas Mie Honda +27.054s 20 Hayden Gillim USA Petronas Mie Honda +29.199s 21 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati DNF 22 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 23 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW DNF

A brilliant start from Alvaro Bautista saw him move up from the fourth row to third at turn one.

However, Andrea Iannone went backwards from second as he dropped more than seven positions.

A very surprising turn of events, polesitter Toprak Razgatlioglu was overtaken by both factory Ducati riders, with Nicolo Bulega taking the lead.

Razgatlioglu fought back straight away as he returned the favour on Bautista [lap three] at turn one, while Sam Lowes and Scott Redding suffered crashes after coming to blows.

Lowes highsided heading into the first corner before his machine wiped out Redding.

On lap four Razgatlioglu regained the lead with a stunning move under braking at turn one.

On lap five a mistake from Bautista allowed Alex Lowes to challenge him for third, but the two-time world champion was aggressive in his defence.

Trying to gain P2 on the final lap, Bautista made a huge error as he pushed Bulega wide before crashing out of contention.