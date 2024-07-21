Czech World Superbike Race (2) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu completes dream hat-trick

Results from Race 2 of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Race (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team22 Laps
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+3.239s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+5.462s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+6.569s
5Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+8.529s
6Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+12.577s
7Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+13.808s
8Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+16.507s
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+16.715s
10Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+19.250s
11Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+20.389s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+21.132s
13Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+24.596s
14Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+26.330s
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+28.227s
16Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+43.343s
17Leandro MercadoARGPetronas Mie Honda+50.770s
18Hayden GillimUSAPetronas Mie Honda+53.367s
19Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaDNF
21Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF
22Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamDNF
23Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS DucatiDNS

There was drama immediately as a fast-starting Alvaro Bautista was hit by Danilo Petrucci at turn one, resulting in both riders crashing out.

His second non-score of the day, Bautista's championship hopes took another major hit.

At the front, Nicolo Bulega took the lead while Michael Van Der Mark made a stunning start from the third row as he moved into third at the start of lap two. 

A double Long-lap penalty was handed out to Alex Lowes due to jumping the start. 

With 18 laps to go, Toprak Razgatlioglu had enough of second place as he swooped through on Bulega to lead.

Despite taking the lead, Razgatlioglu was unable to break Bulega who was very quick in the final two sectors. 

That all changed with 14 laps to go as Razgatlioglu finally broke clear by over a second. 

In the battle for the podium Michael Van Der Mark was overtaken by Andrea Locatelli with 10 laps to go.

But the Dutch rider dug in and remained close as Remy Gardner also closed in. 

Gardner eventually gained P4 off Van Der Mark but the gap to Locatelli was too much to close down.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
47m ago
Johann Zarco wins Suzuka 8 Hours at the first attempt with Honda
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
56m ago
Max Verstappen’s raging “drive people off the road” radio rant at F1 Hungarian GP
(L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38; and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing
(L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren…
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Czech World Superbike Race (2) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu completes dream hat-trick
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
BSB
Results
1h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (2)
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, race two, 21st July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, race two, 21st July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
2h ago
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race - LIVE UPDATES!
(L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38; and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing
(L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Luca Marini: “It was complicated” to seek Valentino Rossi help as he exited VR46
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
WSBK
News
3h ago
Sam Lowes declared unfit for Race 2 after huge highside at Czech WorldSBK round
Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes
F1
News
4h ago
Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Race to begin with two cars in pitlane
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, pole position;
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren,…
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli wins first F2 feature race - his second victory in as many weekends
Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli has now won twice in F2
Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli has now won twice in F2