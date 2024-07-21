Czech World Superbike Race (2) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu completes dream hat-trick
Results from Race 2 of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.
|2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|22 Laps
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+3.239s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+5.462s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+6.569s
|5
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+8.529s
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+12.577s
|7
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+13.808s
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+16.507s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+16.715s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+19.250s
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+20.389s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+21.132s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+24.596s
|14
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+26.330s
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+28.227s
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+43.343s
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+50.770s
|18
|Hayden Gillim
|USA
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+53.367s
|19
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|DNF
|21
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
|22
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|DNF
|23
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|DNS
There was drama immediately as a fast-starting Alvaro Bautista was hit by Danilo Petrucci at turn one, resulting in both riders crashing out.
His second non-score of the day, Bautista's championship hopes took another major hit.
At the front, Nicolo Bulega took the lead while Michael Van Der Mark made a stunning start from the third row as he moved into third at the start of lap two.
A double Long-lap penalty was handed out to Alex Lowes due to jumping the start.
With 18 laps to go, Toprak Razgatlioglu had enough of second place as he swooped through on Bulega to lead.
Despite taking the lead, Razgatlioglu was unable to break Bulega who was very quick in the final two sectors.
That all changed with 14 laps to go as Razgatlioglu finally broke clear by over a second.
In the battle for the podium Michael Van Der Mark was overtaken by Andrea Locatelli with 10 laps to go.
But the Dutch rider dug in and remained close as Remy Gardner also closed in.
Gardner eventually gained P4 off Van Der Mark but the gap to Locatelli was too much to close down.