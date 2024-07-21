Czech World Superbike Race (2) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu completes dream hat-trick

2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 22 Laps 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +3.239s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +5.462s 4 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +6.569s 5 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +8.529s 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +12.577s 7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +13.808s 8 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +16.507s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +16.715s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +19.250s 11 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +20.389s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +21.132s 13 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +24.596s 14 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +26.330s 15 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +28.227s 16 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +43.343s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG Petronas Mie Honda +50.770s 18 Hayden Gillim USA Petronas Mie Honda +53.367s 19 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 20 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha DNF 21 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 22 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team DNF 23 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati DNS

There was drama immediately as a fast-starting Alvaro Bautista was hit by Danilo Petrucci at turn one, resulting in both riders crashing out.

His second non-score of the day, Bautista's championship hopes took another major hit.

At the front, Nicolo Bulega took the lead while Michael Van Der Mark made a stunning start from the third row as he moved into third at the start of lap two.

A double Long-lap penalty was handed out to Alex Lowes due to jumping the start.

With 18 laps to go, Toprak Razgatlioglu had enough of second place as he swooped through on Bulega to lead.

Despite taking the lead, Razgatlioglu was unable to break Bulega who was very quick in the final two sectors.

That all changed with 14 laps to go as Razgatlioglu finally broke clear by over a second.

In the battle for the podium Michael Van Der Mark was overtaken by Andrea Locatelli with 10 laps to go.

But the Dutch rider dug in and remained close as Remy Gardner also closed in.

Gardner eventually gained P4 off Van Der Mark but the gap to Locatelli was too much to close down.