Sam Lowes declared unfit for Race 2 after huge highside at Czech WorldSBK round

Sam Lowes will take no further part in the Czech WorldSBK round.

Sam Lowes has been declared unfit for the final race of the Czech WorldSBK round following a crash in the Superpole Race.

Lowes crashed when he was brutally launched over the top of his Pangaiel V4 R.

The fall for Lowes occured on the approach to turn one before his Ducati collecting Scott Redding, who also crashed out.

After being taken for an immediate check-up at the medical centre, Lowes was then declared unfit for this afternoon's Race 2 at Most.

Race 2 of the Czech WorldSBK round gets underway at 13:00 UK time as Toprak Razgatlioglu looks to complete his third consecutive hat-trick. 

