Toprak Razgatlioglu on ten straight wins: "I don't believe this!"

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed his third consecutive WorldSBK hat-trick, after convincingly winning Race 2 at Most.

Razgatlioglu, who started on pole for the third time this weekend, was again passed by Nicolo Bulega early on before getting through on lap three.

The championship leader controlled the gap for the next few laps before beginning to stretch clear.

Asked about his third hat-trick in a row, which marked his tenth consecutive win, Razgatlioglu said: "First, I don't believe this! Now we did ten wins. I'm very happy we did three wins again here.

"Especially at this track we are really strong. Thanks to my team they did an incredible job. every session we improved the bike.

"Now I'm really happy because in the championship we have a really big margin.

"But I'm not thinking this. I'm just focused race-by-race and for me many wins. I just need just two more wins for the record. We will see. In general I'm really happy."

Razgatlioglu can become the first WorldSBK rider ever to win 12 races in a row if he wins Race 1 and the Superpole Race at Portimao next time out.

Controlling his tyres in Race 2 as temperatures ramped up, Razgatlioglu admitted he was never stretched to his limit.

Razgatlioglu added :"I had more but I was not pushing because in this race it was important [not to worry about] the gap.

"This race was just important to win. Looking at the pit board, everything was under control and on lap 22 I did 32.6.

"This is a really good lap time. Everything was under control in Race 2. There was zero problem with the rear tyre."