French World Superbike FP3 Results: Rinaldi fastest in damp final practice

Full results from FP3 at the French World Superbike round at Magny-Cours.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi topped WorldSBK FP3 in Magny-Cours in a session that began damp and never completely dried out.

Conditions in FP3 were very awkward, with only Danilo Petrucci and Michael Ruben RInaldi having set a lap time with two minutes remaining in the 30-minute session.

Rain through Saturday morning had left the track damp, but by the end a few riders were able to head out on slicks, although times were nowhere near the 1:36s of Friday afternoon.

Rinaldi ended up topping the session on a 1:47.985, and with rain falling again as the chequered flag came out there were only seven riders who set lap times in this largely unrepresentative practice.

The rain towards the very end, though, could be indicative of the kind of conditions we might expect in Superpole later this morning.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP3 Result | Rd 8/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.985
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.112
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:51.577
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:51.711
5Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:56.551
6Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R2:01.709
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR2:09.784
8Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
9Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
10Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
11Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
12Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
13Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
14Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
15Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
16Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
17Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
17Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
19Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
20Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
21Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
22Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set

