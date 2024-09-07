French World Superbike FP3 Results: Rinaldi fastest in damp final practice
Full results from FP3 at the French World Superbike round at Magny-Cours.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi topped WorldSBK FP3 in Magny-Cours in a session that began damp and never completely dried out.
Conditions in FP3 were very awkward, with only Danilo Petrucci and Michael Ruben RInaldi having set a lap time with two minutes remaining in the 30-minute session.
Rain through Saturday morning had left the track damp, but by the end a few riders were able to head out on slicks, although times were nowhere near the 1:36s of Friday afternoon.
Rinaldi ended up topping the session on a 1:47.985, and with rain falling again as the chequered flag came out there were only seven riders who set lap times in this largely unrepresentative practice.
The rain towards the very end, though, could be indicative of the kind of conditions we might expect in Superpole later this morning.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP3 Result | Rd 8/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.985
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.112
|3
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.577
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:51.711
|5
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:56.551
|6
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2:01.709
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|2:09.784
|8
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|9
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|10
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|12
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|15
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|17
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|17
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|19
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|20
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|22
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set