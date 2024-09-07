French World Superbike FP3 Results: Rinaldi fastest in damp final practice

Michael Ruben Rinaldi topped WorldSBK FP3 in Magny-Cours in a session that began damp and never completely dried out.

Conditions in FP3 were very awkward, with only Danilo Petrucci and Michael Ruben RInaldi having set a lap time with two minutes remaining in the 30-minute session.

Rain through Saturday morning had left the track damp, but by the end a few riders were able to head out on slicks, although times were nowhere near the 1:36s of Friday afternoon.

Rinaldi ended up topping the session on a 1:47.985, and with rain falling again as the chequered flag came out there were only seven riders who set lap times in this largely unrepresentative practice.

The rain towards the very end, though, could be indicative of the kind of conditions we might expect in Superpole later this morning.