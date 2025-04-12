2025 Dutch WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Full results from the FP3 session at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK round.

Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSBK FP3 at this weekend's Dutch Round was topped by Andrea Locatelli, narrowly ahead of Nicolo Bulega.

Only 0.007 seconds separated the two Italians, while Danilo Petrucci made it an all-Italian top-three, 0.161 seconds behind Locatelli.

Toprak Razgatlioglu only rode in the second half of the 20-minute session and was fourth-fastest ahead of Remy Gardner who rounded out the top-five, while Axel Bassani completed the top-six. 

Alvaro Bautista, Yari Montella, Andrea Iannone, and Alex Lowes completed the top-10.

Michael van der Mark had a minor altercation with Ryan Vickers in the early part of the session, the Dutchman seemingly feeling he'd been impeded by the Motocorsa Ducati rider. Van der Mark didn't set a representative lap in FP3, finishing 23rd and eight seconds off the best pace, while Vickers was 19th-fastest and two seconds behind Locatelli.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | FP3

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.359
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.366
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.520
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:33.561
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.645
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.654
7Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.734
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.937
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.957
10Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.966
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.117
12Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.167
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.442
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:34.543
15Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.570
16Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.644
17Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.661
18Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.326
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.534
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:35.575
21Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.902
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.017
23Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:41.569
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

