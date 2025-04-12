2025 Dutch WorldSBK: FP3 Results

WorldSBK FP3 at this weekend's Dutch Round was topped by Andrea Locatelli, narrowly ahead of Nicolo Bulega.

Only 0.007 seconds separated the two Italians, while Danilo Petrucci made it an all-Italian top-three, 0.161 seconds behind Locatelli.

Toprak Razgatlioglu only rode in the second half of the 20-minute session and was fourth-fastest ahead of Remy Gardner who rounded out the top-five, while Axel Bassani completed the top-six.

Alvaro Bautista, Yari Montella, Andrea Iannone, and Alex Lowes completed the top-10.

Michael van der Mark had a minor altercation with Ryan Vickers in the early part of the session, the Dutchman seemingly feeling he'd been impeded by the Motocorsa Ducati rider. Van der Mark didn't set a representative lap in FP3, finishing 23rd and eight seconds off the best pace, while Vickers was 19th-fastest and two seconds behind Locatelli.