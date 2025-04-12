2025 Dutch WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Full results from the FP3 session at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK round.
WorldSBK FP3 at this weekend's Dutch Round was topped by Andrea Locatelli, narrowly ahead of Nicolo Bulega.
Only 0.007 seconds separated the two Italians, while Danilo Petrucci made it an all-Italian top-three, 0.161 seconds behind Locatelli.
Toprak Razgatlioglu only rode in the second half of the 20-minute session and was fourth-fastest ahead of Remy Gardner who rounded out the top-five, while Axel Bassani completed the top-six.
Alvaro Bautista, Yari Montella, Andrea Iannone, and Alex Lowes completed the top-10.
Michael van der Mark had a minor altercation with Ryan Vickers in the early part of the session, the Dutchman seemingly feeling he'd been impeded by the Motocorsa Ducati rider. Van der Mark didn't set a representative lap in FP3, finishing 23rd and eight seconds off the best pace, while Vickers was 19th-fastest and two seconds behind Locatelli.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | FP3
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.359
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.366
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.520
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:33.561
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.645
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.654
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.734
|8
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.937
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.957
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.966
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.117
|12
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.167
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.442
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:34.543
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.570
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.644
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.661
|18
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.326
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.534
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.575
|21
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.902
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.017
|23
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:41.569