2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Pole position was taken by Sam Lowes in the WorldSBK Superpole session in Assen, the British rider setting a new lap record and taking his first pole position in World Superbike.

Nicolo Bulega was the favourite going into the session, but was impeded on his fastest lap by Axel Bassani and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who were on out-laps as Bulega was completing the first lap of his second run, the Italian having gone off-sequence compared to the rest.

It was not a disaster for Bulega, who ended up second-fastest and will line-up in the middle of the front row for Race 1 and the Superpole Race.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was third-fastest, while Axel Bassani took the first spot on the second row, where he is set to be joined by Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli.

Danilo Petrucci was seventh, ahead of Remy Gardner and Alex Lowes who complete row three, while Andrea Iannone - who crashed after the chequered flag - rounded out the top-10. Dominique Aegerter and Yari Montella will join Iannone on the fourth row.