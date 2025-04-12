2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results from the Superpole session at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK.
Pole position was taken by Sam Lowes in the WorldSBK Superpole session in Assen, the British rider setting a new lap record and taking his first pole position in World Superbike.
Nicolo Bulega was the favourite going into the session, but was impeded on his fastest lap by Axel Bassani and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who were on out-laps as Bulega was completing the first lap of his second run, the Italian having gone off-sequence compared to the rest.
It was not a disaster for Bulega, who ended up second-fastest and will line-up in the middle of the front row for Race 1 and the Superpole Race.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was third-fastest, while Axel Bassani took the first spot on the second row, where he is set to be joined by Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli.
Danilo Petrucci was seventh, ahead of Remy Gardner and Alex Lowes who complete row three, while Andrea Iannone - who crashed after the chequered flag - rounded out the top-10. Dominique Aegerter and Yari Montella will join Iannone on the fourth row.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Superpole
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.596
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.760
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.815
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.899
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.901
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.959
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.130
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.169
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.235
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.272
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.274
|12
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.401
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:33.451
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.469
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.539
|16
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.597
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:33.646
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.690
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.133
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.737
|21
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.819
|22
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.165
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.256