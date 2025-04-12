2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results from the Superpole session at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK.

Sam Lowes, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Pole position was taken by Sam Lowes in the WorldSBK Superpole session in Assen, the British rider setting a new lap record and taking his first pole position in World Superbike.

Nicolo Bulega was the favourite going into the session, but was impeded on his fastest lap by Axel Bassani and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who were on out-laps as Bulega was completing the first lap of his second run, the Italian having gone off-sequence compared to the rest.

It was not a disaster for Bulega, who ended up second-fastest and will line-up in the middle of the front row for Race 1 and the Superpole Race.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was third-fastest, while Axel Bassani took the first spot on the second row, where he is set to be joined by Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli.

Danilo Petrucci was seventh, ahead of Remy Gardner and Alex Lowes who complete row three, while Andrea Iannone - who crashed after the chequered flag - rounded out the top-10. Dominique Aegerter and Yari Montella will join Iannone on the fourth row.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Superpole

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.596
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.760
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.815
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.899
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.901
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:32.959
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.130
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.169
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.235
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.272
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.274
12Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.401
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:33.451
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.469
15Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.539
16Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.597
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:33.646
18Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.690
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.133
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.737
21Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.819
22Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.165
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.256
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

