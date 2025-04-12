2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 Dutch WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK.



WorldSBK Race 1 saw a return to dominant form for Nicolo Bulega, who won by almost eight seconds.

It was a fourth win of the season for the Italian, who was joined by two compatriots on the podium: Andrea Locatelli in third, and Danilo Petrucci fourth.

Petrucci's battle late on was with Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in the mid-race had been challenging Locatelli for second but dropped away in the end. The reigning champion finally finished fourth, over two seconds behind the podium and 17 seconds behind Bulega.

Iker Lecuona won a five-rider battle for fifth, beating Xavi Vierge, Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, and Michael van der Mark. Axel Bassani was also involved, but he crashed on the final lap.

Scott Redding rounded out the top-10.

Pole sitter Sam Lowes crashed out due to contact with Alvaro Bautista at turn nine. They were fighting over fourth place at the time, and Bautista appeared to be apologetic immediately after the crash.

Alex Lowes crashed out soon after the Sam Lowes-Bautista incident, but remounted and finished 11th.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R17.801
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R14.827
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR17.137
5Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R22.653
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R22.865
7Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R123.248
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R123.854
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR29.120
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R34.607
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99835.959
12Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R39.665
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR40.262
14Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R140.491
15Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R42.096
16Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:02.842
17Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.357
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAxel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998DNF
DNFAndrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFBahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

