2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

WorldSBK Race 1 saw a return to dominant form for Nicolo Bulega, who won by almost eight seconds.

It was a fourth win of the season for the Italian, who was joined by two compatriots on the podium: Andrea Locatelli in third, and Danilo Petrucci fourth.

Petrucci's battle late on was with Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in the mid-race had been challenging Locatelli for second but dropped away in the end. The reigning champion finally finished fourth, over two seconds behind the podium and 17 seconds behind Bulega.

Iker Lecuona won a five-rider battle for fifth, beating Xavi Vierge, Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, and Michael van der Mark. Axel Bassani was also involved, but he crashed on the final lap.

Scott Redding rounded out the top-10.

Pole sitter Sam Lowes crashed out due to contact with Alvaro Bautista at turn nine. They were fighting over fourth place at the time, and Bautista appeared to be apologetic immediately after the crash.

Alex Lowes crashed out soon after the Sam Lowes-Bautista incident, but remounted and finished 11th.