2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 Dutch WorldSBK.
WorldSBK Race 1 saw a return to dominant form for Nicolo Bulega, who won by almost eight seconds.
It was a fourth win of the season for the Italian, who was joined by two compatriots on the podium: Andrea Locatelli in third, and Danilo Petrucci fourth.
Petrucci's battle late on was with Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in the mid-race had been challenging Locatelli for second but dropped away in the end. The reigning champion finally finished fourth, over two seconds behind the podium and 17 seconds behind Bulega.
Iker Lecuona won a five-rider battle for fifth, beating Xavi Vierge, Dominique Aegerter, Remy Gardner, and Michael van der Mark. Axel Bassani was also involved, but he crashed on the final lap.
Scott Redding rounded out the top-10.
Pole sitter Sam Lowes crashed out due to contact with Alvaro Bautista at turn nine. They were fighting over fourth place at the time, and Bautista appeared to be apologetic immediately after the crash.
Alex Lowes crashed out soon after the Sam Lowes-Bautista incident, but remounted and finished 11th.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|7.801
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14.827
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|17.137
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22.653
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22.865
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23.248
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23.854
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|29.120
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|34.607
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|35.959
|12
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|39.665
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|40.262
|14
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|40.491
|15
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|42.096
|16
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:02.842
|17
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.357
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|DNF
|DNF
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF