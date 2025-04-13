2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Full results from the Superpole Race at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Assen, the Turkish rider dominant in wet conditions.
Nicolo Bulega took the early lead, but Razgatlioglu was able to catch him and pass him. Having opened up a lead of around four seconds, Razgatlioglu gained a championship gift of a Nicolo Bulega retirement, the Italian forced out through a bike issue.
That elevated Sam Lowes into a comfortable second place. He had got to turn one first, but ran wide and dropped to the lower end of the top-10 before cutting his way through. Having taken second place, he was able to match Razgatlioglu's pace in the latter part of the race but the gap was just too big to close down.
Alvaro Bautista moved onto the podium in third place thanks to Bulega's retirement, finishing just over three seconds behind Lowes.
Andrea Locatelli won out in a duel with Michael van der Mark for fourth. Van der Mark took fifth, ahead of Scott Redding who beat Remy Gardner to sixth.
Gardner secured seventh place, ahead of Yari Montella and Tarran Mackenzie who took the final point in ninth, while Ryan Vickers took his first World Superbike top-10 in 10th place.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Superpole Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.798
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.865
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9.907
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|10.147
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11.621
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|12.093
|8
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.099
|9
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|14.860
|10
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.834
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|16.836
|12
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|17.059
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|24.164
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|29.765
|15
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|30.203
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|32.048
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|35.812
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|50.329
|19
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|57.519
|DNF
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF