2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Assen, the Turkish rider dominant in wet conditions.

Nicolo Bulega took the early lead, but Razgatlioglu was able to catch him and pass him. Having opened up a lead of around four seconds, Razgatlioglu gained a championship gift of a Nicolo Bulega retirement, the Italian forced out through a bike issue.

That elevated Sam Lowes into a comfortable second place. He had got to turn one first, but ran wide and dropped to the lower end of the top-10 before cutting his way through. Having taken second place, he was able to match Razgatlioglu's pace in the latter part of the race but the gap was just too big to close down.

Alvaro Bautista moved onto the podium in third place thanks to Bulega's retirement, finishing just over three seconds behind Lowes.

Andrea Locatelli won out in a duel with Michael van der Mark for fourth. Van der Mark took fifth, ahead of Scott Redding who beat Remy Gardner to sixth.

Gardner secured seventh place, ahead of Yari Montella and Tarran Mackenzie who took the final point in ninth, while Ryan Vickers took his first World Superbike top-10 in 10th place.