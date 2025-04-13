2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full results from the Superpole Race at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Assen, the Turkish rider dominant in wet conditions.

Nicolo Bulega took the early lead, but Razgatlioglu was able to catch him and pass him. Having opened up a lead of around four seconds, Razgatlioglu gained a championship gift of a Nicolo Bulega retirement, the Italian forced out through a bike issue.

That elevated Sam Lowes into a comfortable second place. He had got to turn one first, but ran wide and dropped to the lower end of the top-10 before cutting his way through. Having taken second place, he was able to match Razgatlioglu's pace in the latter part of the race but the gap was just too big to close down.

Alvaro Bautista moved onto the podium in third place thanks to Bulega's retirement, finishing just over three seconds behind Lowes.

Andrea Locatelli won out in a duel with Michael van der Mark for fourth. Van der Mark took fifth, ahead of Scott Redding who beat Remy Gardner to sixth.

Gardner secured seventh place, ahead of Yari Montella and Tarran Mackenzie who took the final point in ninth, while Ryan Vickers took his first World Superbike top-10 in 10th place.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Superpole Race

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R3.798
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R6.865
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R19.907
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR10.147
6Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R11.621
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R112.093
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R13.099
9Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R14.860
10Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.834
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99816.836
12Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99817.059
13Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R24.164
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R29.765
15Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R130.203
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR32.048
17Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R135.812
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R150.329
19Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R57.519
DNFNicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAndrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFXavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

