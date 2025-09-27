2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Results from the Superpole session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

Nicolo Bulega took pole position at Aragon, setting a new lap record and beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by over 0.1 seconds.

Razgatlioglu was second, making this the first time he's missed pole position since Bulega took it at Misano.

Alex Lowes completes the front row thanks to a tow from Sam Lowes in the final sector, the Bimota rider continuing his strong recent form.

Sam Lowes would've been on the front row if he didn't help his brother; as it is, he will start from the front of the second row in fourth place, alongside Danilo Petrucci and Alvaro Bautista.

Andrea Iannone was fastest in FP3 on Saturday morning, but could only manage seventh in Superpole. He'll start alongside Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli on the third row.

Remy Gardner rounded out the qualifying top-10 , and will be alongside Michael van der Mark and Xavi Vierge on the fourth row.

Axel Bassani qualified 11th but will start last in Race 1 after being given a back-of-the-grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags in FP2. Everyone behind him will move up one position for Race 1, but he'll take his 11th-place grid position for Sunday morning's 10-lapper.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole in Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.332 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:47.442 3 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:47.491 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.550 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.762 6 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.800 7 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.839 8 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:48.018 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:48.038 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:48.178 11 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:48.215 12 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:48.229 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:48.237 14 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:48.317 15 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.612 16 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:48.617 17 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.750 18 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.947 19 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.068 20 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:49.351 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:50.159 22 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:50.797 23 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:51.094