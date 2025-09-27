2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results from the Superpole session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK.

Results from the Superpole session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2025 World Superbike Championship.

Nicolo Bulega took pole position at Aragon, setting a new lap record and beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by over 0.1 seconds.

Razgatlioglu was second, making this the first time he's missed pole position since Bulega took it at Misano.

Alex Lowes completes the front row thanks to a tow from Sam Lowes in the final sector, the Bimota rider continuing his strong recent form.

Sam Lowes would've been on the front row if he didn't help his brother; as it is, he will start from the front of the second row in fourth place, alongside Danilo Petrucci and Alvaro Bautista.

Andrea Iannone was fastest in FP3 on Saturday morning, but could only manage seventh in Superpole. He'll start alongside Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli on the third row.

Remy Gardner rounded out the qualifying top-10 , and will be alongside Michael van der Mark and Xavi Vierge on the fourth row.

Axel Bassani qualified 11th but will start last in Race 1 after being given a back-of-the-grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags in FP2. Everyone behind him will move up one position for Race 1, but he'll take his 11th-place grid position for Sunday morning's 10-lapper.

Full World Superbike results from Superpole in Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.332
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:47.442
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:47.491
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.550
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.762
6Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.800
7Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.839
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:48.018
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:48.038
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:48.178
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:48.215
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:48.229
13Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:48.237
14Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:48.317
15Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.612
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:48.617
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.750
18Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.947
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:49.068
20Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.351
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:50.159
22Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.797
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:51.094

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

