2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results from the Superpole session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK.
Results from the Superpole session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2025 World Superbike Championship.
Nicolo Bulega took pole position at Aragon, setting a new lap record and beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by over 0.1 seconds.
Razgatlioglu was second, making this the first time he's missed pole position since Bulega took it at Misano.
Alex Lowes completes the front row thanks to a tow from Sam Lowes in the final sector, the Bimota rider continuing his strong recent form.
Sam Lowes would've been on the front row if he didn't help his brother; as it is, he will start from the front of the second row in fourth place, alongside Danilo Petrucci and Alvaro Bautista.
Andrea Iannone was fastest in FP3 on Saturday morning, but could only manage seventh in Superpole. He'll start alongside Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli on the third row.
Remy Gardner rounded out the qualifying top-10 , and will be alongside Michael van der Mark and Xavi Vierge on the fourth row.
Axel Bassani qualified 11th but will start last in Race 1 after being given a back-of-the-grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags in FP2. Everyone behind him will move up one position for Race 1, but he'll take his 11th-place grid position for Sunday morning's 10-lapper.
Full World Superbike results from Superpole in Aragon are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.332
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:47.442
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:47.491
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.550
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.762
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.800
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.839
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.018
|9
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.038
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.178
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:48.215
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:48.229
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:48.237
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.317
|15
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.612
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:48.617
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.750
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.947
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.068
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.351
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.159
|22
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.797
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:51.094