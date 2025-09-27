Alex Lowes thanks brother for Aragon WorldSBK Superpole tow: “I feel a bit bad”

Alex Lowes has admitted he felt “a bit bad” after Superpole at the Aragon WorldSBK.

The Bimota rider utilised a tow from his brother, Marc VDS’s Sam Lowes, and anticipated he gained as much as 0.4 seconds in the final sector as a result.

It was a difference-maker for the rider who finished third in all three races at Magny-Cours three weeks ago, as he will start from the front row.

His Ducati-mounted sibling, on the other hand, will start front the second row in fourth.

“Massive thanks to my brother [Sam Lowes],” Alex Lowes said in his parc ferme TV interview.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The last sector, I’m sure I gained two, three, four tenths just following him, so I feel a bit bad that I’ve ended up in front of him.

“But he’s got genuine pace this weekend, helped me out a lot there.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done a lap as on the limit without going over, so a fantastic lap. I genuinely couldn’t do any more, it’s a great lap time and we’re starting from a good position.

“So, thanks Sam, thanks to the team, the bike feels quite good – let’s see if we can stay with those guys in the race.”

Bulega beats Razgatlioglu

Sam Lowes remains the last rider other than this year’s two title contenders, Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu, to take pole position in World Superbike this year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

That came back at Assen, but Bulega and Razgatlioglu have shared pole positions between them since then.

On this occasion, it was Bulega who came out on top, the Italian going over 0.1 seconds faster than Razgatlioglu for his first pole since Misano.

“It was a good lap,” Bulega said after Superpole in his parc ferme TV interview.

“Not perfect, but anyway it was a good lap. Thanks to my team, we started well from FP1, so I’m quite happy with the feeling with the bike.

“I want to continue like this in the races.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As for Razgatlioglu, the Turkish rider expects a battle in the race between himself and Bulega.

“For me, it’s a very hard Superpole because I’m pushing so hard, and first run and second run I used a different front tyre,” the BMW rider said in his parc ferme interview.

“Finally, I did a very good lap time, but we didn’t get pole position.

“Anyway, the race is very important – I know the Ducati is always very strong here, but it looks like we are fighting a lot in the race. We will see.

“I’m trying to win the race because I’ve never won here.”