2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.
Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his first race win at Aragon in WorldSBK, beating Nicolo Bulega by 0.030 seconds at the end of 18 laps.
Razgatlioglu and Bulega passed each other several times in the opening laps, but neither was able to make a decisive break. Bulega was much faster than Razgatlioglu in the final sector, especially in the final two corners, which meant that even with an advantage of almost half-a-second the BMW rider was not safe from a pass before the line.
The battling between the front two helped many other riders stay close to the front. Sam Lowes was the most notable of those, sticking in third place for the duration although he was never able to make a move on Bulega for second place.
Danilo Petrucci spent most of the race trying to catch Lowes, but was ultimately unable to do so. He also spent much of the race defending from Alvaro Bautista, but the Spanish rider crashed out on lap 13 at turn 15.
That crash promoted Alex Lowes to fifth and Andrea Locatelli to sixth, but the latter was passed by Andrea Iannone in the closing stages; Iannone finishing sixth and Locatelli seventh.
Axel Bassani was forced to start from the back of the grid after picking up a penalty for ignoring yellow flags in FP2. He mounted a strong comeback to finish eighth ahead of Xavi Vierge and Michael van der Mark who rounded out the top-10.
Tarran Mackenzie and Remy Gardner were the only two retirements other than Bautista.
Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Aragon are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.030
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.977
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.114
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|6.485
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.427
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9.734
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|14.342
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|14.866
|10
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|15.282
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17.276
|12
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.188
|13
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23.224
|14
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|23.657
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|24.945
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|36.199
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|36.291
|18
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|43.343
|19
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|49.944
|20
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:08.673
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF