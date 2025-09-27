2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Results from the opening race at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his first race win at Aragon in WorldSBK, beating Nicolo Bulega by 0.030 seconds at the end of 18 laps.

Razgatlioglu and Bulega passed each other several times in the opening laps, but neither was able to make a decisive break. Bulega was much faster than Razgatlioglu in the final sector, especially in the final two corners, which meant that even with an advantage of almost half-a-second the BMW rider was not safe from a pass before the line.

The battling between the front two helped many other riders stay close to the front. Sam Lowes was the most notable of those, sticking in third place for the duration although he was never able to make a move on Bulega for second place.

Danilo Petrucci spent most of the race trying to catch Lowes, but was ultimately unable to do so. He also spent much of the race defending from Alvaro Bautista, but the Spanish rider crashed out on lap 13 at turn 15.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

That crash promoted Alex Lowes to fifth and Andrea Locatelli to sixth, but the latter was passed by Andrea Iannone in the closing stages; Iannone finishing sixth and Locatelli seventh.

Axel Bassani was forced to start from the back of the grid after picking up a penalty for ignoring yellow flags in FP2. He mounted a strong comeback to finish eighth ahead of Xavi Vierge and Michael van der Mark who rounded out the top-10.

Tarran Mackenzie and Remy Gardner were the only two retirements other than Bautista.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 1 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR WIN 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 0.030 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 0.977 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 4.114 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 6.485 6 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 7.427 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 9.734 8 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 14.342 9 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 14.866 10 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 15.282 11 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 17.276 12 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 18.188 13 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 23.224 14 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 23.657 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 24.945 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 36.199 17 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 36.291 18 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 43.343 19 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 49.944 20 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:08.673 DNF Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF