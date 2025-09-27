2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the opening race at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his first race win at Aragon in WorldSBK, beating Nicolo Bulega by 0.030 seconds at the end of 18 laps.

Razgatlioglu and Bulega passed each other several times in the opening laps, but neither was able to make a decisive break. Bulega was much faster than Razgatlioglu in the final sector, especially in the final two corners, which meant that even with an advantage of almost half-a-second the BMW rider was not safe from a pass before the line.

The battling between the front two helped many other riders stay close to the front. Sam Lowes was the most notable of those, sticking in third place for the duration although he was never able to make a move on Bulega for second place.

Danilo Petrucci spent most of the race trying to catch Lowes, but was ultimately unable to do so. He also spent much of the race defending from Alvaro Bautista, but the Spanish rider crashed out on lap 13 at turn 15.

That crash promoted Alex Lowes to fifth and Andrea Locatelli to sixth, but the latter was passed by Andrea Iannone in the closing stages; Iannone finishing sixth and Locatelli seventh.

Axel Bassani was forced to start from the back of the grid after picking up a penalty for ignoring yellow flags in FP2. He mounted a strong comeback to finish eighth ahead of Xavi Vierge and Michael van der Mark who rounded out the top-10.

Tarran Mackenzie and Remy Gardner were the only two retirements other than Bautista.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.030
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R0.977
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R4.114
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9986.485
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R7.427
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R19.734
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99814.342
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R14.866
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR15.282
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R117.276
12Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.188
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R123.224
14Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R23.657
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR24.945
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R136.199
17Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R36.291
18Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R143.343
19Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R49.944
20Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:08.673
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

In this article

2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
F1 champion Max Verstapppen wins on Nurburgring GT3 debut in a Ferrari
52m ago
Max Verstappen, Nurburgring Ferrari 296 GT3
F1 News
Carlos Sainz sets out clear Williams ambition with ‘life project’ claim
58m ago
Carlos Sainz claimed his first podium for Williams
F1 News
Franco Colapinto explains Flavio Briatore approach with F1 future in the balance
1h ago
Colapinto faces an uncertain F1 future
WSBK
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Fernando Alonso recalls 2007 ‘anti-Fernando’ car during Lewis Hamilton rivalry
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Aprilia MotoGP boss rues Jorge Martin’s “serious misjudgement” in Motegi smash
4h ago
Aprilia duo collide in Japanese MotoGP sprint
WSBK News
Alex Lowes thanks brother for Aragon WorldSBK Superpole tow: “I feel a bit bad”
4h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Watch Live! F1 champion Max Verstappen's Nurburgring GT3 race debut
4h ago
Max Verstappen