2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Aragon WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2025 season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the riders' standings after a 13th consecutive win in Aragon, his first at MotorLand.
Nicolo Bulega now faces a 44-point deficit to the BMW rider with now eight races remaining in 2025, including tomorrow's pair.
Danilo Petrucci finished fourth in Aragon on Saturday, strengthening his hold on third place in the standings; he now leads Andrea Locatelli, who finished seventh, by 28 points.
Alvaro Bautista lost further ground in the battle for third when he crashed out of fifth place at turn 15. He's now 43 points adrift of Petrucci.
Sam Lowes is locked in a battle for sixth in the standings with Alex Lowes, a position he now holds over his brother by 24 points thanks to a third-place finish in Race 1 at Aragon.
Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at Aragon are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 10, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|494
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|450
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|273
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|245
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|230
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|179
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|155
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|129
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|107
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|101
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|97
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|92
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|89
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|73
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|53
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|32
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|20
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|28
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|29
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0