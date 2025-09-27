2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the Aragon WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

WorldSBK riders' standings after the opening race at the Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the riders' standings after a 13th consecutive win in Aragon, his first at MotorLand.

Nicolo Bulega now faces a 44-point deficit to the BMW rider with now eight races remaining in 2025, including tomorrow's pair.

Danilo Petrucci finished fourth in Aragon on Saturday, strengthening his hold on third place in the standings; he now leads Andrea Locatelli, who finished seventh, by 28 points.

Alvaro Bautista lost further ground in the battle for third when he crashed out of fifth place at turn 15. He's now 43 points adrift of Petrucci.

Sam Lowes is locked in a battle for sixth in the standings with Alex Lowes, a position he now holds over his brother by 24 points thanks to a third-place finish in Race 1 at Aragon.

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 10, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR494
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R450
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R273
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1245
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R230
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R179
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998155
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R129
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998107
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R101
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R197
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR92
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R189
15Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR73
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R68
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R153
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R32
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R123
21Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R20
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R110
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R6
24Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
25Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
28Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
29Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

