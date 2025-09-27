2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

WorldSBK riders' standings after the opening race at the Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the riders' standings after a 13th consecutive win in Aragon, his first at MotorLand.

Nicolo Bulega now faces a 44-point deficit to the BMW rider with now eight races remaining in 2025, including tomorrow's pair.

Danilo Petrucci finished fourth in Aragon on Saturday, strengthening his hold on third place in the standings; he now leads Andrea Locatelli, who finished seventh, by 28 points.

Alvaro Bautista lost further ground in the battle for third when he crashed out of fifth place at turn 15. He's now 43 points adrift of Petrucci.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Lowes is locked in a battle for sixth in the standings with Alex Lowes, a position he now holds over his brother by 24 points thanks to a third-place finish in Race 1 at Aragon.

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at Aragon are below.