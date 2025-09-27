Nicolo Bulega “tried everything” to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu in Aragon WorldSBK battle

Nicolo Bulega threw “everything” at Toprak Razgatlioglu to try to win Race 1 at the Aragon WorldSBK.

Bulega and Razgatlioglu battled throughout the race, but most intensely at the beginning as each vied for the track position to try to impose their pace. Ultimately, neither was able to break away, and over the line for the final time the two were separated by only 0.030 seconds.

Bulega ultimately came out second-best, just as he had at Portimao on all three occasions at Portimao earlier this year, although there was one moment where he felt that the win was on.

“I tried everything,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com after finishing second in World Superbike Race 1 at Aragon.

“I did the fastest lap of the race on the last lap, tried to catch and beat him on the last lap but it was not enough.

“I was so close.

“In the last metres, I was starting to believe that the victory was possible, so I was a bit angry after the chequered flag.”

The result means Bulega has now fallen 44 points behind Razgatlioglu in the riders’ standings with only eight races remaining this season, including tomorrow’s two at MotorLand.

Despite the frustrating ending, the Italian enjoyed the battle, although he also acknowledged that he needs to make improvements for Sunday’s races.

“It was a good race, I had fun,” Bulega said.

“It’s still P2 so I’m not completely happy.

“We have to work because, in some parts of the track, I lose some time to Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and BMW.

“We’ll try to find a solution on the exit of the corners because, in the first metres, I lose a little bit.”

Having failed to beat Razgatlioglu in Race 1, Bulega remains winless in the last 13 races, all 13 of which were won by the BMW rider.