2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Results from Race 2, the final race of the weekend, at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega earned a lights-to-flag victory in Race 2 at Estoril, taking the lead at turn one and never relinquishing it.

His main rival, Toprak Razgatlioglu, dropped back to fifth in the opening stages. By the time he got to second, Bulega was already over a second clear in front.

The two engaged in a lap time battle, each setting fastest laps of the race, but a 1:35.4 from Bulega went unanswered.

Razgatlioglu had entered the race aiming for an Estoril hattrick, but he was ultimately unable to better the pace of Bulega, who took his 11th win of the season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

10 seconds behind Razgatlioglu was Alvaro Bautista in third place. He briefly lost track position to Andrea Locatelli early on, but was able to reclaim it after Locatelli lost time being passed by Razgatlioglu.

In the end, Bautista's battle was with Alex Lowes, but he ultimately had marginally better pace in the final part of the race.

Lowes, for his part, salvaged his day with fourth after crashing out of the Superpole Race.

Andrea Locatelli took fifth place ahead of Xavi Vierge, Remy Gardner, Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea, and Michael van der Mark who rounded out the top-10.

Andrea Iannone was in the podium battle early on, but he jumped the start and was given a double long lap penalty. He finished 12th in the end.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at the Estoril are below.