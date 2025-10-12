2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Full results from Race 2 at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK at the Circuito Estoril.
Results from Race 2, the final race of the weekend, at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega earned a lights-to-flag victory in Race 2 at Estoril, taking the lead at turn one and never relinquishing it.
His main rival, Toprak Razgatlioglu, dropped back to fifth in the opening stages. By the time he got to second, Bulega was already over a second clear in front.
The two engaged in a lap time battle, each setting fastest laps of the race, but a 1:35.4 from Bulega went unanswered.
Razgatlioglu had entered the race aiming for an Estoril hattrick, but he was ultimately unable to better the pace of Bulega, who took his 11th win of the season.
10 seconds behind Razgatlioglu was Alvaro Bautista in third place. He briefly lost track position to Andrea Locatelli early on, but was able to reclaim it after Locatelli lost time being passed by Razgatlioglu.
In the end, Bautista's battle was with Alex Lowes, but he ultimately had marginally better pace in the final part of the race.
Lowes, for his part, salvaged his day with fourth after crashing out of the Superpole Race.
Andrea Locatelli took fifth place ahead of Xavi Vierge, Remy Gardner, Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea, and Michael van der Mark who rounded out the top-10.
Andrea Iannone was in the podium battle early on, but he jumped the start and was given a double long lap penalty. He finished 12th in the end.
Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at the Estoril are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|4.868
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.331
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|17.333
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20.567
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22.205
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23.634
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|24.480
|9
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26.080
|10
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|29.579
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|29.707
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|31.657
|13
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|35.666
|14
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|38.164
|15
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|38.577
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|39.119
|17
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|51.801
|18
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:07.588
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF