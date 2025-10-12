2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Full results from Race 2 at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK at the Circuito Estoril.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega earned a lights-to-flag victory in Race 2 at Estoril, taking the lead at turn one and never relinquishing it.

His main rival, Toprak Razgatlioglu, dropped back to fifth in the opening stages. By the time he got to second, Bulega was already over a second clear in front.

The two engaged in a lap time battle, each setting fastest laps of the race, but a 1:35.4 from Bulega went unanswered.

Razgatlioglu had entered the race aiming for an Estoril hattrick, but he was ultimately unable to better the pace of Bulega, who took his 11th win of the season.

10 seconds behind Razgatlioglu was Alvaro Bautista in third place. He briefly lost track position to Andrea Locatelli early on, but was able to reclaim it after Locatelli lost time being passed by Razgatlioglu.

In the end, Bautista's battle was with Alex Lowes, but he ultimately had marginally better pace in the final part of the race.

Lowes, for his part, salvaged his day with fourth after crashing out of the Superpole Race.

Andrea Locatelli took fifth place ahead of Xavi Vierge, Remy Gardner, Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea, and Michael van der Mark who rounded out the top-10.

Andrea Iannone was in the podium battle early on, but he jumped the start and was given a double long lap penalty. He finished 12th in the end.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 at the Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR4.868
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R15.331
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99817.333
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R120.567
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R22.205
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R123.634
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99824.480
9Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R126.080
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR29.579
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR29.707
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R31.657
13Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R35.666
14Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R138.164
15Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R38.577
16Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R39.119
17Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R51.801
18Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:07.588
DNFIker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFIvo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFMichael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

2025 Estoril WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Excellent Nicolo Bulega pace earns Estoril win
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

