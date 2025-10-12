2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Nicolo Bulega cuts Toprak Razgatlioglu's championship lead

2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

World Superbike riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 in Estoril, although Nicolo Bulega's victory in the final Portuguese battle means the title race goes to Jerez with 39 points separating the top-two in the standings.

Alvaro Bautista has taken over third place in the standings after he completed a trio of third-place finishes in the Estoril races. He's now eight points clear of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli, who are now tied on 284.

Alex Lowes has also passed Sam Lowes for sixth in the standings. The gap between them ahead of Jerez is nine points in the Bimota rider's favour.

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Estoril Round | Round 11, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR580
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R541
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R292
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R284
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1284
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998193
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R184
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R157
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R137
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998129
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1113
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR101
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1100
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R90
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR86
16Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R183
17Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
18Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R69
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R40
20Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R27
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R125
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R110
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
24Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
25Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
28Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
29Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0
31Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R10

In this article

2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Nicolo Bulega cuts Toprak Razgatlioglu's championship lead
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista “satisfied” with “not easy” trio of Estoril WorldSBK podiums
4h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega running out of options in WorldSBK title fight but “we never give up”
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu accuses WorldSBK riders of lack of "respect" for title battle
6h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 2 As It Happened
9h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
10h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu makes Estoril WorldSBK Race 2 prediction: “I’m ready to fight”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
What Toprak Razgatlioglu needs to win the 2025 WorldSBK title at Estoril
11h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What is better about the 2025 Aprilia MotoGP bike?
11h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.