2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Nicolo Bulega cuts Toprak Razgatlioglu's championship lead

2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK.
World Superbike riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th round of the 2025 season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 in Estoril, although Nicolo Bulega's victory in the final Portuguese battle means the title race goes to Jerez with 39 points separating the top-two in the standings.
Alvaro Bautista has taken over third place in the standings after he completed a trio of third-place finishes in the Estoril races. He's now eight points clear of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli, who are now tied on 284.
Alex Lowes has also passed Sam Lowes for sixth in the standings. The gap between them ahead of Jerez is nine points in the Bimota rider's favour.
Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Estoril are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Estoril Round | Round 11, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|580
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|541
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|292
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|284
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|284
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|193
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|184
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|157
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|137
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|129
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|113
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|101
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|100
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|90
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|86
|16
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|83
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|18
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|69
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|40
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|27
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|28
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|29
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|31
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0