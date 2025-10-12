2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Nicolo Bulega cuts Toprak Razgatlioglu's championship lead

World Superbike riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, the 11th round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to lead the WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 in Estoril, although Nicolo Bulega's victory in the final Portuguese battle means the title race goes to Jerez with 39 points separating the top-two in the standings.

Alvaro Bautista has taken over third place in the standings after he completed a trio of third-place finishes in the Estoril races. He's now eight points clear of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli, who are now tied on 284.

Alex Lowes has also passed Sam Lowes for sixth in the standings. The gap between them ahead of Jerez is nine points in the Bimota rider's favour.

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Estoril are below.

