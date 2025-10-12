Toprak Razgatlioglu accuses WorldSBK riders of lack of "respect" for title battle

After coming out second-best in WorldSBK Race 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu has complained that “some riders are not respecting” his title battle with Nicolo Bulega.

Razgatlioglu dropped from pole position to fifth in the opening corners of Race 2, and it took him until the end of lap two to get through to second place, passing Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone, and Andrea Locatelli on the second lap.

The BMW rider was not necessarily angry after the race, admitting that “this is racing”, but he did become frustrated by the battling he was doing with riders other than Bulega in the early laps of Race 2.

“The beginning, the first two laps, some riders are not respecting the championship – I understand this,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Estoril.

“Also, I’m very surprised because I’m passing some riders and they tried to pass me again in the corner, but not respect. Anyway, I just say ‘This is racing’, also just focused on my job and tried to catch Nicolo [Bulega].”

Razgatlioglu’s early battles cost him around one second to Bulega by the time he got to second place. It was a gap he tried but failed to close, much as the Italian had when roles were reversed in Race 1.

“When I’m in second place I’m pushing so hard every lap and the rear tyre after was fully destroyed, and the last seven laps, six laps I started to drop,” he said.

“First [the front tyre started to drop] but I started to manage; but when the rear tyre dropped it was impossible to manage again because the bike was not accelerating, not turning because it’s just spinning.

“I just said ‘Okay, this time it’s impossible to win’, just P2 is enough because I needed good points for the championship.

“Now I’m looking to Jerez because now we have also some margin but we will see in Jerez.”

On his Race 2 issues, Razgatlioglu added: “I’m very surprised because my rear tyre dropped and the bike started locking – the engine brake not working well – and chattering arrived.

“In Race 2 I’m not easy to ride the bike. Okay, the lap time is good, but I’m on the limit.

“But when the tyres dropped the bike is getting worse because it’s chattering more, locking more, and the bike is not easy stopping and no acceleration. I had many problems, also why I’m shaking [my head] for that.

“In the beginning when I’m trying to pass the other riders also I’m a little bit angry. But I’m trying to forget this, I’m just focused on Jerez.”