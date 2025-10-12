Nicolo Bulega running out of options in WorldSBK title fight but “we never give up”

A victory in Race 2 at the Estoril WorldSBK for Nicolo Bulega guaranteed he will at least go to Jerez for the final round of 2025 with a mathematical shot at the championship, and the Italian has vowed to “never give up”.

Bulega’s Race 2 win was dominant, simply out-pacing Razgatlioglu to win by over four seconds.

The Italian described the win as “important” although he recognises that, with 39 points separating himself and Razgatlioglu with now only 62 left on the table, his chances of winning the title are becoming increasingly remote.

“It was a very good race,” Nicolo Bulega concluded, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2.

“We improved a lot the bike from the Superpole Race this morning and I’m happy because this win is important.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I know for the championship it’s very difficult but we never give up.”

“The only thing I can do now is put pressure on Toprak. I’m just doing my best. This is the only thing I can do now.”

Although the title is slipping away from him, Bulega feels his 2025 World Superbike season, which now includes 11 victories, is one to be proud of.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] was strong all the season, but I think also for us it was a very good season,” he said.

“We will try our 200 per cent in Jerez.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In Jerez the maths will be quite simple. Bulega must outscore Razgatlioglu by more than two points in Race 1 to take the title to Sunday; while for Razgatlioglu anything in the top-six in each of the three Jerez races will win him the title, even if Bulega wins all three.