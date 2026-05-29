2026 Aragon WorldSBK Friday Practice Results: Bulega starts on top
Full results from the FP1 session 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.
Results from the opening practice session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.
FP1 in Aragon was red flagged after the first 12 minutes when Jake Dixon, making his first appearance of the season this weekend, crashed at turn 12. He was okay after the crash and ended the session 17th, but his bike flipped off the outside kerb and tore its front wheel out.
The red flag was a reprieve of sorts for Sam Lowes, who had crashed on his first flying lap. He finished fifth in the end, but encountered more issues at the end of the session.
At the top was Nicolo Bulega, beating Iker Lecuona late on after the Spaniard had spent most of the session in P1. Lecuona finished second and the two factory Ducatis were the only riders to lap in the 1m48s.
Alex Lowes completed the top-three ahead of Axel Bassani, the aforementioned Sam Lowes, and Yari Montella who rounded out the top-six.
Behind, it was Lorenzo Baldassarri, Tarran Mackenzie, Tommy Bridewell, and Alberto Surra in the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP1 in Aragon are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.916
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.938
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.442
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.495
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.551
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.609
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.695
|8
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.769
|9
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.782
|10
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.786
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.916
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:50.077
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.096
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.355
|15
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.398
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.400
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.486
|18
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:50.641
|19
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.664
|20
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:50.709
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.776
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:52.062