2026 Aragon WorldSBK Friday Practice Results: Bulega starts on top

Results from the opening practice session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.

FP1 in Aragon was red flagged after the first 12 minutes when Jake Dixon, making his first appearance of the season this weekend, crashed at turn 12. He was okay after the crash and ended the session 17th, but his bike flipped off the outside kerb and tore its front wheel out.

The red flag was a reprieve of sorts for Sam Lowes, who had crashed on his first flying lap. He finished fifth in the end, but encountered more issues at the end of the session.

At the top was Nicolo Bulega, beating Iker Lecuona late on after the Spaniard had spent most of the session in P1. Lecuona finished second and the two factory Ducatis were the only riders to lap in the 1m48s.

Alex Lowes completed the top-three ahead of Axel Bassani, the aforementioned Sam Lowes, and Yari Montella who rounded out the top-six.

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Behind, it was Lorenzo Baldassarri, Tarran Mackenzie, Tommy Bridewell, and Alberto Surra in the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 in Aragon are below.

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