2026 Aragon WorldSBK Friday Practice Results: Bulega starts on top

Full results from the FP1 session 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from the opening practice session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.

FP1 in Aragon was red flagged after the first 12 minutes when Jake Dixon, making his first appearance of the season this weekend, crashed at turn 12. He was okay after the crash and ended the session 17th, but his bike flipped off the outside kerb and tore its front wheel out.

The red flag was a reprieve of sorts for Sam Lowes, who had crashed on his first flying lap. He finished fifth in the end, but encountered more issues at the end of the session.

At the top was Nicolo Bulega, beating Iker Lecuona late on after the Spaniard had spent most of the session in P1. Lecuona finished second and the two factory Ducatis were the only riders to lap in the 1m48s.

Alex Lowes completed the top-three ahead of Axel Bassani, the aforementioned Sam Lowes, and Yari Montella who rounded out the top-six.

Behind, it was Lorenzo Baldassarri, Tarran Mackenzie, Tommy Bridewell, and Alberto Surra in the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 in Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.916
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.938
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.442
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.495
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.551
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.609
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.695
8Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.769
9Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.782
10Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.786
11Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.916
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:50.077
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:50.096
14Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.355
15Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:50.398
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:50.400
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.486
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:50.641
19Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:50.664
20Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:50.709
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:51.776
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:52.062

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2026 Aragon WorldSBK Friday Practice Results: Bulega starts on top
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.