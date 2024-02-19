2024 World Supersport Test, Phillip Island, Australia - Final
Electrifying pace from Yari Montella saw him top the Official Phillip Island WorldSSP test.
With the WorldSSP season-opener just a few days from getting underway, Yari Montella produced a new lap record as he topped the timingsheets ahead of fellow Italian Federico Caricasulo.
Montella delivered a brilliant time of 1:31.881s as he completed a total of 98 laps during the one-day test.
Behind the leading duo came Stefano Manzi, who is the title-favourite after finishing second to Nicolo Bulega in 2023.
The top ten saw a good mix of machines as Ducati, MV Agusta, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Triumph were all represented.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:31.881s
|2
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.062s
|3
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Yamaha R6
|+0.302s
|4
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.409s
|5
|Valentin Debise
|FRA
|Yamaha R6
|+0.444s
|6
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+0.453s
|7
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Yamaha R6
|+0.517s
|8
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.526s
|9
|Tom Booth-Amos
|GBR
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+0.562s
|10
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+0.766s
|11
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+0.793s
|12
|Oli Bayliss
|AUS
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.003s
|13
|Niccolo Antonelli
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.020s
|14
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.124s
|15
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.252s
|16
|Glenn Van Straalen
|NED
|Yamaha R6
|+1.363s
|17
|Tom Toparis
|AUS
|Yamaha R6
|+1.378s
|18
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.418s
|19
|Marcel Brenner
|SUI
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1.576s
|20
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+1.650s
|21
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+1.665s
|22
|Anupab Sarmoon
|THA
|Yamaha R6
|+1.771s
|23
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|Yamaha R6
|+1.808s
|24
|Khairul Idham Bin Pawi
|MAL
|Honda CBR600RR
|+1.829s
|25
|Hikari Okubo
|JAP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+2.645s
|26
|Krittapat Keankum
|THA
|Yamaha R6
|+3.188s
|27
|Kaito Toba
|JAP
|Honda CBR600RR
|+3.276s
Speaking at the end of the test, Montella said: “It was great! We enjoyed the new tarmac a lot. We worked a lot on race pace and tried to do a time attack.
“I’m happy because it was unexpected; I found a good feeling and good pace with the bike.
“There was a lot of grip; from last year’s race pace, I think I went 2s quicker than last year and it’s good tarmac for sure.”
Although Montella and Caricasulo finished the test with a good margin between them and the rest of the field, a lot of rides were competitive at different stages.
Montella, is aboard the Ducati Panigale V2 which won the championship last season, expects the 2024 campaign to be very close.
“Now, we need to rest because today we did a lot of laps,” began the Italian. “We’ll eat well and enjoy this island. I saw a lot of riders faster in this test: Caricasulo, Huertas, Manzi, Schroetter, Oncu, a lot!
“Let’s see but I hope to stay where I am and enjoy the weekend and the start of the season. I like this circuit; we were fast last year but in Race 1, I broke my collarbone.
“I hope this year is better than 2023 and we’ll try to do our best!”