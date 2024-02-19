2024 World Supersport Test, Phillip Island, Australia - Final

Electrifying pace from Yari Montella saw him top the Official Phillip Island WorldSSP test.

Yari Montella
With the WorldSSP season-opener just a few days from getting underway, Yari Montella produced a new lap record as he topped the timingsheets ahead of fellow Italian Federico Caricasulo.

Montella delivered a brilliant time of 1:31.881s as he completed a total of 98 laps during the one-day test.

Behind the leading duo came Stefano Manzi, who is the title-favourite after finishing second to Nicolo Bulega in 2023.

The top ten saw a good mix of machines as Ducati, MV Agusta, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Triumph were all represented.

PosRiderNatBikeTime
1Yari MontellaITADucati Panigale V21:31.881s
2Federico CaricasuloITAMV Agusta F3 800 RR+0.062s
3Stefano ManziITAYamaha R6+0.302s
4Adrian HuertasSPADucati Panigale V2+0.409s
5Valentin DebiseFRAYamaha R6+0.444s
6Can OncuTURKawasaki ZX-6R+0.453s
7Lucas MahiasFRAYamaha R6+0.517s
8Marcel SchrotterGERMV Agusta F3 800 RR+0.526s
9Tom Booth-AmosGBRTriumph Street Triple RS 765+0.562s
10Jorge NavarroSPATriumph Street Triple RS 765+0.766s
11Bahattin SofuogluTURTriumph Street Triple RS 765+0.793s
12Oli BaylissAUSDucati Panigale V2+1.003s
13Niccolo AntonelliITADucati Panigale V2+1.020s
14Lorenzo BaldassarriITADucati Panigale V2+1.124s
15Niki TuuliFINDucati Panigale V2+1.252s
16Glenn Van StraalenNEDYamaha R6+1.363s
17Tom ToparisAUSYamaha R6+1.378s
18Piotr BiesiekirskiPOLDucati Panigale V2+1.418s
19Marcel BrennerSUIKawasaki ZX-6R+1.576s
20Ondrej VostatekCZETriumph Street Triple RS 765+1.650s
21John McPheeGBRTriumph Street Triple RS 765+1.665s
22Anupab SarmoonTHAYamaha R6+1.771s
23Yeray RuizSPAYamaha R6+1.808s
24Khairul Idham Bin PawiMALHonda CBR600RR+1.829s
25Hikari OkuboJAPKawasaki ZX-6R+2.645s
26Krittapat KeankumTHAYamaha R6+3.188s
27Kaito TobaJAPHonda CBR600RR+3.276s

Speaking at the end of the test, Montella said: “It was great! We enjoyed the new tarmac a lot. We worked a lot on race pace and tried to do a time attack.

“I’m happy because it was unexpected; I found a good feeling and good pace with the bike.

“There was a lot of grip; from last year’s race pace, I think I went 2s quicker than last year and it’s good tarmac for sure.”

Although Montella and Caricasulo finished the test with a good margin between them and the rest of the field, a lot of rides were competitive at different stages.

Montella, is aboard the Ducati Panigale V2 which won the championship last season, expects the 2024 campaign to be very close.

“Now, we need to rest because today we did a lot of laps,” began the Italian. “We’ll eat well and enjoy this island. I saw a lot of riders faster in this test: Caricasulo, Huertas, Manzi, Schroetter, Oncu, a lot!

“Let’s see but I hope to stay where I am and enjoy the weekend and the start of the season. I like this circuit; we were fast last year but in Race 1, I broke my collarbone.

“I hope this year is better than 2023 and we’ll try to do our best!”

