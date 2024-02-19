With the WorldSSP season-opener just a few days from getting underway, Yari Montella produced a new lap record as he topped the timingsheets ahead of fellow Italian Federico Caricasulo.

Montella delivered a brilliant time of 1:31.881s as he completed a total of 98 laps during the one-day test.

Behind the leading duo came Stefano Manzi, who is the title-favourite after finishing second to Nicolo Bulega in 2023.

The top ten saw a good mix of machines as Ducati, MV Agusta, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Triumph were all represented.

2024 World Supersport Test, Phillip Island, Australia - Final Pos Rider Nat Bike Time 1 Yari Montella ITA Ducati Panigale V2 1:31.881s 2 Federico Caricasulo ITA MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.062s 3 Stefano Manzi ITA Yamaha R6 +0.302s 4 Adrian Huertas SPA Ducati Panigale V2 +0.409s 5 Valentin Debise FRA Yamaha R6 +0.444s 6 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.453s 7 Lucas Mahias FRA Yamaha R6 +0.517s 8 Marcel Schrotter GER MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.526s 9 Tom Booth-Amos GBR Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +0.562s 10 Jorge Navarro SPA Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +0.766s 11 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +0.793s 12 Oli Bayliss AUS Ducati Panigale V2 +1.003s 13 Niccolo Antonelli ITA Ducati Panigale V2 +1.020s 14 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Ducati Panigale V2 +1.124s 15 Niki Tuuli FIN Ducati Panigale V2 +1.252s 16 Glenn Van Straalen NED Yamaha R6 +1.363s 17 Tom Toparis AUS Yamaha R6 +1.378s 18 Piotr Biesiekirski POL Ducati Panigale V2 +1.418s 19 Marcel Brenner SUI Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.576s 20 Ondrej Vostatek CZE Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +1.650s 21 John McPhee GBR Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +1.665s 22 Anupab Sarmoon THA Yamaha R6 +1.771s 23 Yeray Ruiz SPA Yamaha R6 +1.808s 24 Khairul Idham Bin Pawi MAL Honda CBR600RR +1.829s 25 Hikari Okubo JAP Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.645s 26 Krittapat Keankum THA Yamaha R6 +3.188s 27 Kaito Toba JAP Honda CBR600RR +3.276s

Speaking at the end of the test, Montella said: “It was great! We enjoyed the new tarmac a lot. We worked a lot on race pace and tried to do a time attack.

“I’m happy because it was unexpected; I found a good feeling and good pace with the bike.

“There was a lot of grip; from last year’s race pace, I think I went 2s quicker than last year and it’s good tarmac for sure.”

Although Montella and Caricasulo finished the test with a good margin between them and the rest of the field, a lot of rides were competitive at different stages.

Montella, is aboard the Ducati Panigale V2 which won the championship last season, expects the 2024 campaign to be very close.

“Now, we need to rest because today we did a lot of laps,” began the Italian. “We’ll eat well and enjoy this island. I saw a lot of riders faster in this test: Caricasulo, Huertas, Manzi, Schroetter, Oncu, a lot!

“Let’s see but I hope to stay where I am and enjoy the weekend and the start of the season. I like this circuit; we were fast last year but in Race 1, I broke my collarbone.

“I hope this year is better than 2023 and we’ll try to do our best!”