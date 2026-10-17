2026 Brands Hatch BSB LIVE: Updates from the title decider

Live coverage from the 2026 Brands Hatch BSB finale where Race 1 could see the title decided today in favour of Kyle Ryde.

Key Moments

Race 1 to start at 16:05 local time

Kyle Ryde comes into today with a chance to win the title. His job is made more difficult than expected today by his DNF in the final race at Donington two weeks ago, which opened the door for Scott Redding to win. Redding comes into Race 1 today 51 points adrift of Ryde, so it's still a long shot for the PBM Ducati rider to take his second BSB title this weekend even with 105 points available.

It was Redding and Ryde who were the men to beat at Brands Hatch back in July, with Ryde winning the first two races and Redding taking the Race 3 victory.

Ryde was the benchmark again in qualifying, taking pole position ahead of Max Cook and Ryan Vickers, while Redding will start down on the third row in seventh.