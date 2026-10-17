Safety car is away from the grid for its lap before Race 1. Just over five minutes to lights out.
2026 Brands Hatch BSB LIVE: Updates from the title decider
Live updates from the final round of the 2026 BSB season at Brands Hatch where the title could be decided today.
Live coverage from the 2026 Brands Hatch BSB finale where Race 1 could see the title decided today in favour of Kyle Ryde.
Key Moments
- Race 1 to start at 16:05 local time
Kyle Ryde comes into today with a chance to win the title. His job is made more difficult than expected today by his DNF in the final race at Donington two weeks ago, which opened the door for Scott Redding to win. Redding comes into Race 1 today 51 points adrift of Ryde, so it's still a long shot for the PBM Ducati rider to take his second BSB title this weekend even with 105 points available.
It was Redding and Ryde who were the men to beat at Brands Hatch back in July, with Ryde winning the first two races and Redding taking the Race 3 victory.
Ryde was the benchmark again in qualifying, taking pole position ahead of Max Cook and Ryan Vickers, while Redding will start down on the third row in seventh.
Heres' your grid for Race 1. If Ryde and Redding finish where they start, Ryde will be champion for the third time by the end of the day.
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Bimota
|Bimota KB998
|3
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|5
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Bimota
|Bimota KB998
|6
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|PBM Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|AJN Bathams Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Competitions Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike Team
|BMW M1000 RR
|13
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|14
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|15
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat by Swan Racing
|Yamaha R1
|16
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|17
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|19
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|TAG Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|20
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|MET FonaCAB Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|AJN Bathams Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|23
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|24
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|25
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
The first Supersport race of the weekend has just finished at Brands Hatch and Luke Stapleford has clinched the title with a third place.
Jack Kennedy was denied victory late on by Oli Bayliss.
Welcome to live coverage of today's BSB Race 1 at Brands Hatch, which is due to get underway in just under 30 minutes at 16:05 local time.