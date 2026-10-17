Scott Redding, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Scott Redding, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
LIVE

2026 Brands Hatch BSB LIVE: Updates from the title decider

Live updates from the final round of the 2026 BSB season at Brands Hatch where the title could be decided today.

Live coverage from the 2026 Brands Hatch BSB finale where Race 1 could see the title decided today in favour of Kyle Ryde.

Key Moments

  • Race 1 to start at 16:05 local time

Kyle Ryde comes into today with a chance to win the title. His job is made more difficult than expected today by his DNF in the final race at Donington two weeks ago, which opened the door for Scott Redding to win. Redding comes into Race 1 today 51 points adrift of Ryde, so it's still a long shot for the PBM Ducati rider to take his second BSB title this weekend even with 105 points available.

It was Redding and Ryde who were the men to beat at Brands Hatch back in July, with Ryde winning the first two races and Redding taking the Race 3 victory. 

Ryde was the benchmark again in qualifying, taking pole position ahead of Max Cook and Ryan Vickers, while Redding will start down on the third row in seventh.

Alex Whitworth Profile Picture
17 Oct 2026
15:59

Safety car is away from the grid for its lap before Race 1. Just over five minutes to lights out.

15:48
Grid

Heres' your grid for Race 1. If Ryde and Redding finish where they start, Ryde will be champion for the third time by the end of the day.

1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
2Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock BimotaBimota KB998
3Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R
4Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings YamahaYamaha R1
5Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock BimotaBimota KB998
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R
7Scott ReddingGBRPBM Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R
8Danny KentGBRCheshire Mouldings YamahaYamaha R1
9Bradley RayGBRMcAMS YamahaYamaha R1
10Storm StaceyGBRAJN Bathams RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
11Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
12Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike TeamBMW M1000 RR
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R
14Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R
15Christian IddonGBRSencat by Swan RacingYamaha R1
16Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R
17Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R
19Scott SwannGBRTAG RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R
20Andrew IrwinGBRMET FonaCAB DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R
21Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R
22Charlie NesbittGBRAJN Bathams RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
23Richard KerrIRLSM RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R
24Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R
25Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R
15:40
Stapleford takes Supersport title

The first Supersport race of the weekend has just finished at Brands Hatch and Luke Stapleford has clinched the title with a third place.

Jack Kennedy was denied victory late on by Oli Bayliss.

15:37

Welcome to live coverage of today's BSB Race 1 at Brands Hatch, which is due to get underway in just under 30 minutes at 16:05 local time.