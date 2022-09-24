2022 British Superbike Oulton Park- Qualifying Results

Bradley Ray got off to an explosive start, smashing the lap record in qualifying for round nine of the championship, a return to Oulton Park to begin the Showdown.

Bradley Ray shut down the question of who was getting pole as soon as he hit the track in qualifying for the first of the Showdown races at Oulton Park.

The Rich Energy OMG rider had already given a hint of what was to come, having already dipped under the old lap record with ease in free practice 2, but not quite matching his own best from earlier in the season at the track.

That did not last as the #28 had purple sectors all over his first flying lap, a huge 1m 32.948s lap, the first sub 1m 33s lap of the circuit.

Ray arrives at the first Showdown with all the confidence and momentum that comes with adding a triple win as Snetterton last time out to an already successful season.

At the time it was set the margin back to second was well over a second as the field tried to keep in touch.

Tommy Bridewell picked up the challenge and dropped the difference down to 0.796s on the Oxford Products Ducati to claim second as Ray sat comfortably in the pits.

He joined him in the final minutes as Jason O’Halloran held onto the final front row slot despite some late challenges for McAMS Yamaha.

He leapfrogged Peter Hickman for the position from fifth with just over 30 seconds left on the clock. The FHO Racing BMW rider did not fall below fourth. The #60 is the highest placing non-Showdown rider, leading instead the standings for the Rider’s Cup.

Tarran Mackenzie had not ridden a lap of the Cheshire track since last year after missing the first six races of the season, which included the first visit to Oulton Park.

The current #1 rider left it late to climb from 13th to fifth as the chequered flag came out, with only a thousandth separating the MCAMS Yamaha rider and Hickman ahead.

A big push also took Leon Haslam up the timesheets for VisionTrack Kawasaki to sixth.

Andrew Irwin (Synetiq BMW Motorrad) was pushed back to seventh, while Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) moved up from 14th to ninth in the slipstream of O’Halloran on his best lap, but was shuffled back one position by Glenn Irwin on the Honda.

