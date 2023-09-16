2023 British Superbikes Oulton Park: Qualifying Results

Qualifying at Oulton Park began with an emotional tribute to Paul Bird, who recently passed away. His PBM team, who won the BSB title eight times, saw their riders go on to collect a 1-2 on the grid for round nine of the British Superbike championship at Oulton Park, as the Showdown element of the season is about to get under way.

With more points on the table in races, qualifying is crucial for the sixteen riders entering the round with a mathematical chance at BSB season victory.

The session itself saw a performance in honour of Paul Bird from his riders, done proud as the BeerMonster bikes battled for pole.

Glenn Irwin was the first of the duo to hit the top spot, but championship leader Tommy Bridewell immediately responded, pulling out a 1m 33.758s lap, which stood all the way to the end of the session.

The push from the #46 saw Irwin shuffled back to second, but just a slim 0.006s separated the pair.

Irwin had arrived with the best time after topping FP3, The only session he did not lead was FP1, where he suffered a bike issue, but that was long eradicated before qualifying got underway, with Bridewell ahead in that session, on the way to the Ducati 1-2.

Third went to Kyle Ryde, with pressure off from finding a 2023 ride at Lami OMG Yamaha, with both Ryde and his teammate Ryan Vickers re-signed for 2024, contracts being negotiated allowed for a more relaxed performance from the #77, a permanent top three fixture in the session.

Leon Haslam set the Q2 benchmark, wobbling as he found the limit on his Rokit BMW Motorrad. That lap gave way to the PBM bikes and Ryde, with Josh Brookes also ahead in fourth when Haslam rallied for a final run which saw him reclaim that position.

Mixed fortunes for FHO Racing.

Brookes saw his time shuffled back to fifth, but was sat in the pits so unable to mount a late challenge to move back up the timesheets for FHO Racing. The BMW rider may not have been hitting the heights which saw him dominate the Saturday action at Oulton Park back in round two - where he claimed pole and a sprint win - but matters were much worse on the opposite side of the garage.

Peter Hickman did go out on track, but his out lap saw him hit an issue and head back into the pits - where he remained as the clock hit zero. His mechanics were still hard at work as the chequered flag waved, trying to get Hickman a working machine for the first race, but with no flying banker, the #60 was recorded as having no time set in the session, in 18th.

Storm Stacey was the best of the riders to come through Q1, improving further for Starline Kawasaki to claim sixth.

Jason O’Halloran had a quiet session in seventh for McAMS Yamaha. He is joined on the third row by birthday boy Lee Jackson, eighth for Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki and Vickers in ninth.

Christian Iddon was still pushing hard after the flag as one of the last riders to finish, but remained tenth for Oxford Products Ducati.

British Superbikes Round Nine- Oulton Park - Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati 1m 33.758s 2 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati +0.006s 3 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +0.287s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +0.392s 5 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +0.455s 6 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki +0.467s 7 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +0.561s 8 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +0.609s 9 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +0.676s 10 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +0.739s 11 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW +0.953s 12 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +1.041s 13 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +1.066s 14 Davey Todd GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad +1.125s 15 Luke Stapleford GBR McAMS Yamaha +1.162s 16 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +1.311s 17 Franco Bourne GBR Honda Racing UK +1.527s 18 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad No Time Q1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 19 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing 1m 35. 875s 20 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 1m 35.8942s 21 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 1m 36.020s 22 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda 1m 36.371s 23 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing Kawasaki 1m 36.727s 24 Louis Valleley GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 1m 37.528s 25 Michael Dunlop GBR Hawk Racing 1m 37.793s

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 1m 33.620s (2022)

2023 At Oulton Park(Round Two)

Pole: Josh Brookes (2nd Leon Haslam 3rd Storm Stacey)

Race One:

1: Josh Brookes

2: Leon Haslam

3: Glenn irwin

Race Two:

1: Josh Brookes

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Leon Haslam

Race Three:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Leon Haslam

3: Kyle Ryde



2022 at Oulton Park

Round Two - Pole: Kyle Ryde (2nd Josh Brookes, 3rd Rory Skinner)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Rory Skinner

3:Kyle Ryde

Race Two:

1:Bradley Ray

2: Lee Jackson

3: Leon Haslam

Race Three:

1: Lee Jackson

2:Tommy Bridewell

3: Bradley Ray

Round Nine (Showdown)

Pole: Bradley Ray (2nd Tommy Bridewell, 3rd Jason O’Halloran)

Race One:

1: Bradley Ray

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Jason O’Halloran

Race Two:

1: Lee Jackson

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Bradley Ray

Race Three:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Lee Jackson

Last Round (Cadwell Park)

Pole: Ryan Vickers (2nd Leon Haslam, 3rd Glenn irwin)

Race One:

1: Glenn irwin

2: Kyle Ryde

3: Ryan Vickers

Race Two:

1: Glenn Irwin

2: Kyle Ryde

3: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2: Glenn Irwin

3: Leon Haslam

What Happened in Q1?

Storm Stacey picked up the pace, already in a top six place he ended Q1 with the top time. Bradley Perie (Lee Hardy Racing, 16th ) had seen his benchmark top the timesheets for much of the session but slipped to second as he sat in the pits, confident of progression.

McAMS rider Luke Stapleford (15th), Synetiq BMW’s Davey Todd (14th), Cheshire Moudlings Kawasaki rider Max Cook (13th) and Honda’s Franco Bourne (17th) also moved into Q2.

After his recent podium successes it was Charlie Nesbitt who just missed out, his final two runs saw him predicted to improve before his pace dropped off in the final sector.

Absentees and Injuries

Danny Buchan continues his long road to recovery from his Cadwell Park crash. This time he was replaced by Davey Todd at Synetiq BMW.

Brayden Elliott (23rd) makes his championship debut over at DAO Kawasaki, replacing the departed Dean Harrison.

Luke Stapleford returns to the championship, this time on the vacant McAMS Yamaha seat, while Michael Dunlop (25th) made a return to the Hawk Racing squad, in for Josh Owens, who needs more time to heal his broken wrist and fingers.