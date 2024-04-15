Kyle Ryde the man to beat entering final BSB test before season-opener

"I rode the new bike and I wasn’t particularly a fan, I set a good lap time but it didn’t feel great"

BSB
BSB

Kyle Ryde went fastest at the British Superbike test at Donington Park and can lay down another marker this week.

The final BSB 2024 pre-season test is at the Circuito de Navarra from Tuesday-Thursday.

The first round of the season then begins at the same location this weekend.

OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing’s Ryde was quickest at last year’s test at the Circuito de Navarra, too.

At Donington Park, as he edged out Glenn Irwin at the top of the timesheet, Ryde tried different specs of the Yamaha R1.

Ryde said: “I was in a very lucky position to have two bikes to test at Donington Park; one was brand new and one was a Brands Hatch replica, so the same as last year.

“On the first day, I rode the new bike and I wasn’t particularly a fan, I set a good lap time but it didn’t feel great, it was really tiring.

“So we went back to the old bike on day two and took each new part off and added it to that just to see which ones I liked and which I didn’t.

“I liked one thing and that’s what we stuck with for the rest of the day.

“The confidence grew and grew and then for the last session, the weather wasn’t great, but I thought, might as well have a go and see what I can do and did one lap and it was pretty good.

“I think my confidence is pretty similar to last season to be honest.

“The thing I’m more confident about now is the new parts we’ve got and I’ve found a bit of a window that I’ve not been in for a while.

“Look at Brands last year, Donington, Cadwell, I was in that window where I was getting trophies, but the rest of the time I was just out of it and struggling to get a trophy. If I can try and keep myself in that window that I was in for the last hour of the first test, then I should be in for a good year!

“I have just got to stick with it, write down what was good and what was bad. We can always reflect on trying to keep myself in that window.

“When you’re in it, it feels absolutely massive, but when you’re out of it, it’s so hard to get back in it.

“We’ve just got to stick to what we know, we know what bike works at Navarra and we can try this version and see if it’s any better, if not, I’ve got a decent bike from last year.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen questions ‘not the smartest’ decision about returning Chinese GP
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
BSB
News
2 hours ago
Kyle Ryde the man to beat entering final BSB test before season-opener
BSB
BSB
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Enea Bastianini: ‘I made some mistakes, but I can be happy with podium’
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Quartararo “started with a bike I didn't try before”, Rins made “big mistake” on set-up
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
Aston Martin insider shuts down notion Lance Stroll could quit F1
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Raul Fernandez calls COTA race ‘very special, an incredible day for me’
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
4 hours ago
Valtteri Bottas tipped for the axe as Audi’s dream driver duo emerges in Germany
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Carlos Sainz "definitely under consideration" for Red Bull F1 2025 seat
(L to R): Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP)
(L to R): Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on…
NASCAR
News
5 hours ago
Could NASCAR and MotoGP run a crossover weekend?
Trackhouse Racing
Trackhouse Racing