Tommy Bridewell “nervous” because #1 plate “makes me a target”

Tommy Bridewell was forced to cope with nerves at the British Superbike preseason test at Donington.

Returning to the track ahead of the 2024 season, champion Bridewell has swapped PBM Ducati for Honda Racing UK.

The addition of the #1 plate to his bike has raised the stakes.

Bridewell was fifth overall on Sunday at Donington testing, but got progressively faster and was second in the final session.

“I feel really strong and I have really enjoyed riding the bike,” he was quoted by Bikesportnews.

“I think for me there was quite a big transition to manage, I’ve spent five years with a different manufacturer and I’ve got a big number one on the bike which makes me a target.

“Truthfully, I was sitting there at the start a little nervous but I feel like I’ve taken it all in my stride, I’ve got my head down, didn’t get flustered or panicked by lap times and we just chipped away with the bike and worked through our program.

“We’ve tried so many different things and learnt so much about the way the bike works which has been super valuable.

“I feel heading to Navarra we will focus a little more on electronics and work on them, chassis though I feel really good about. We are always striving to improve, even when we are fastest so that’s the target, but I feel we are in a good position.”

Bridewell must adjust to a inline-four engine after five years on a Ducati with a V4 engine.

His rivalry with Glenn Irwin last year lit up the BSB season.

The BSB 2024 season begins on April 20 in Spain.