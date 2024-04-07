2024 British Superbike pre-season testing at Donington Park: Full results

Kyle Ryde was the fastest rider on Sunday 7 April at British Superbike pre-season testing at Donington Park.

OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing's Ryde topped the timesheets on both Saturday and Sunday of the official test.

The British Superbikes season begins April 20-21 at the Circuito de Navarra.

British Superbike Championship, Official Test, Donington Park, combined times:

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 1m:27.650s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +0.523s Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.706s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.817s Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.880s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team) +1.014s Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +1.014s Jason O'Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +1.015s Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) +1.227s Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team) +1.230s

Stuart Higgs, the British Superbike Championship director, said: “After what seemed to be a very long winter, it's great to get the season underway with the official test at Donington Park. We were quite lucky with the weather, so we saw some meaningful lap times put in.

“It's great to see the first evidence of the new technical regulations and new confined choice on tyre material, new liveries, new team and rider combinations, so it's always a very exciting and motivating weekend.

“The lap time performances have shown that there's a great deal of depth of competition amongst everybody. One small caveat, we did see some rogue lap times, as it was an official test, the full track limits monitoring capability wasn't in place, so we will get to see more representative times when we reconvene in just nine days at Circuito de Navarra."

Below are the lap times for the sixth and final session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 6 out of 6 1 Kyle Ryde OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 27.650 2 Tommy Bridewell Honda Racing UK 1m 28.530 3 Ryan Vickers OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 28.889 4 Christian Iddon Oxford Products Racing 1m 28.943 5 Josh Brookes FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 29.065 6 Andrew Irwin Honda Racing UK 1m 29.438 7 Jason O'Halloran Completely Motorbikes FS-3 1m 29.704 8 Storm Stacey LKQ Euro Car Parts 1m 29.748 9 Tom Neave STAUFF Fluid Power 1m 29.921 10 Danny Kent McAMS Racing 1m 29.966 11 Franco Bourne Rapid Racing 1m 30.123 12 Lee Jackson MasterMac Honda 1m 30.177 13 Max Cook Completely Motorbikes FS-3 1m 30.522 14 Brayden Elliott DAO Racing 1m 30.719 15 Jamie van Sikkelerus TAG Racing 1m 30.915 16 Alex Olsen Cumins by Team IWR 1m 30.981 17 Louis Valleley NP Racing 1m 34.713 18 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK 1m 35.146 19 Fraser Rogers TAG Racing No Time 20 Glenn Irwin Hager PBM Racing Team No Time 21 Leon Haslam ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad No Time - Peter Hickman FHO Racing BMW Motorrad No Time - Danny Buchan DAO Racing No Time - Luke Hedger Whitecliffe CDH Racing No Time - James Hillier WTF Racing No Time - Charlie Nesbitt MasterMac Honda No Time - Lewis Rollo IN Competition SENCAT No Time - Rory Skinner Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad No Time

Below are the lap times from the fifth session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 5 out of 6 1 Kyle Ryde OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 28.033 2 Glenn Irwin Hager PBM Racing Team 1m 28.173 3 Ryan Vickers OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 28.356 4 Andrew Irwin Honda Racing UK 1m 28.467 5 Tommy Bridewell Honda Racing UK 1m 28.661 6 Peter Hickman FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 28.664 7 Danny Kent McAMS Racing 1m 28.664 8 Jason O'Halloran Completely Motorbikes FS-3 1m 28.665 9 Christian Iddon Oxford Products Racing 1m 28.964 10 Max Cook Completely Motorbikes FS-3 1m 29.082 11 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK 1m 29.126 12 Danny Buchan DAO Racing 1m 29.336 13 Josh Brookes FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 29.396 14 Lee Jackson MasterMac Honda 1m 29.453 15 Leon Haslam ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 29.591 16 Alex Olsen Cumins by Team IWR 1m 29.599 17 Fraser Rogers TAG Racing 1m 30.008 18 Tom Neave STAUFF Fluid Power 1m 30.148 19 Storm Stacey LKQ Euro Car Parts 1m 30.628 20 Franco Bourne Rapid Racing 1m 30.701 21 Jamie van Sikkelerus TAG Racing 1m 30.717 22 Luke Hedger Whitecliffe CDH Racing 1m 30.739 23 Brayden Elliott DAO Racing 1m 31.776 24 James Hillier WTF Racing 1m 34.606 25 Louis Valleley NP Racing No Time - Charlie Nesbitt MasterMac Honda No Time - Lewis Rollo IN Competition SENCAT No Time - Rory Skinner Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad No Time

Below are the lap times from the fourth session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 4 out of 6 1 Kyle Ryde OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 28.357 2 Ryan Vickers OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 28.609 3 Tommy Bridewell Honda Racing UK 1m 28.807 4 Andrew Irwin Honda Racing UK 1m 28.867 5 Glenn Irwin Hager PBM Racing Team 1m 28.908 6 Peter Hickman FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 28.913 7 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK 1m 29.302 8 Jason O'Halloran Completely Motorbikes FS-3 1m 29.489 9 Alex Olsen Cumins by Team IWR 1m 29.585 10 Lee Jackson MasterMac Honda 1m 29.692 11 Josh Brookes FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 29.712 12 Danny Kent McAMS Racing 1m 29.750 13 Danny Buchan DAO Racing 1m 29.780 14 Christian Iddon Oxford Products Racing 1m 29.881 15 Max Cook Completely Motorbikes FS-3 1m 30.129 16 Tom Neave STAUFF Fluid Power 1m 30.200 17 Leon Haslam ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 30.271 18 Charlie Nesbitt MasterMac Honda 1m 30.445 19 Franco Bourne Rapid Racing 1m 30.861 20 Fraser Rogers TAG Racing 1m 31.002 21 Jamie van Sikkelerus TAG Racing 1m 31.292 22 Storm Stacey LKQ Euro Car Parts 1m 31.613 23 Brayden Elliott DAO Racing 1m 31.637 24 Luke Hedger Whitecliffe CDH Racing 1m 31.812 25 Lewis Rollo IN Competition SENCAT 1m 33.096 25 James Hillier WTF Racing 1m 34.043 27 Louis Valleley NP Racing 1m 34.494 28 Rory Skinner Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad No Time

Below are lap times from the third session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 3 out of 6 1 Kyle Ryde OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 28.367 2 Ryan Vickers OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 28.484 3 Glenn Irwin PBM Racing Team 1m 28.694 4 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK 1m 28.877 5 Leon Haslam ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 28.880 6 Tommy Bridewell Honda Racing UK 1m 29.025 7 Peter Hickman FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 29.093 8 Jason O'Halloran Completely Motorbikes FS-3 1m 29.166 9 Josh Brookes FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 29.212 10 Charlie Nesbitt MasterMac Honda 1m 29.225 11 Chrstian Iddon Oxford Products Racing 1m 29.244 12 Andrew Irwin Honda Racing UK 1m 29.276 13 Lee Jackson MasterMac Honda 1m 29.351 14 Danny Buchan DAO Racing 1m 29.466 15 Alex Olsen Cumins by Team IWR 1m 29.539 16 Danny Kent McAMS Racing 1m 29.869 17 Max Cook Completely Motorbikes FS-3 1m 30.010 18 Fraser Rogers TAG Racing 1m 30.132 19 Rory Skinner Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad 1m 30.373 20 Storm Stacey LKQ Euro Car Parts 1m 30.546 21 Jamie van Sikkelerus TAG Racing 1m 30.658 22 Lewis Rollo IN Competition SENCAT 1m 30.841 23 Franco Bourne Rapid Racing 1m 30.852 24 Brayden Elliott DAO Racing 1m 30.859 25 Tom Neave STAUFF Fluid Power 1m 30.909 27 Luke Hedger Whitecliffe CDH Racing 1m 31.682 28 James Hillier WTF Racing 1m 34.838 29 Louis Valleley NP Racing No Time

Below are lap times from the second session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 2 out of 6 1 Kyle Ryde OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 28.595 2 Ryan Vickers OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1m 28.998 3 Glenn Irwin PBM Racing Team 1m 29.388 4 Peter Hickman FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 29.421 5 Leon Haslam ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 29.482 6 Danny Buchan DAO Racing 1m 29.494 7 Andrew Irwin Honda Racing UK 1m 29.537 8 Josh Brookes FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 1m 29.608 9 Rory Skinner Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad 1m 29.660 10 Lee Jackson MasterMac Honda 1m 29.821 11 Tommy Bridewell Honda Racing UK 1m 29.850 12 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK 1m 29.869 13 Chrstian Iddon Oxford Products Racing 1m 29.956 14 Danny Kent McAMS Racing 1m 30.166 15 Alex Olsen Cumins by Team IWR 1m 30.534 16 Jason O'Halloran Completely Motorbikes FS-3 1m 30.757 17 Charlie Nesbitt MasterMac Honda 1m 30.908 18 Lewis Rollo IN Competition SENCAT 1m 30.972 19 Fraser Rogers TAG Racing 1m 31.082 20 Storm Stacey LKQ Euro Car Parts 1m 31.421 21 Franco Bourne Rapid Racing 1m 31.578 22 Jamie van Sikkelerus TAG Racing 1m 31.787 23 Brayden Elliott DAO Racing 1m 32.050 24 Tom Neave STAUFF Fluid Power 1m 32.935 25 Luke Hedger Whitecliffe CDH Racing 1m 33.388 26 Louis Valleley NP Racing 1m 34.236 27 James Hillier WTF Racing 1m 37.184 28 Max Cook Completely Motorbikes FS-3 No Time

Below are the lap times from the first session of Sunday.