2024 British Superbike pre-season testing at Donington Park: Full results
Final lap times from Sunday's British Superbike pre-season testing at Donington Park.
Kyle Ryde was the fastest rider on Sunday 7 April at British Superbike pre-season testing at Donington Park.
OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing's Ryde topped the timesheets on both Saturday and Sunday of the official test.
The British Superbikes season begins April 20-21 at the Circuito de Navarra.
British Superbike Championship, Official Test, Donington Park, combined times:
- Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 1m:27.650s
- Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +0.523s
- Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.706s
- Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.817s
- Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.880s
- Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team) +1.014s
- Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +1.014s
- Jason O'Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +1.015s
- Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) +1.227s
- Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team) +1.230s
Stuart Higgs, the British Superbike Championship director, said: “After what seemed to be a very long winter, it's great to get the season underway with the official test at Donington Park. We were quite lucky with the weather, so we saw some meaningful lap times put in.
“It's great to see the first evidence of the new technical regulations and new confined choice on tyre material, new liveries, new team and rider combinations, so it's always a very exciting and motivating weekend.
“The lap time performances have shown that there's a great deal of depth of competition amongst everybody. One small caveat, we did see some rogue lap times, as it was an official test, the full track limits monitoring capability wasn't in place, so we will get to see more representative times when we reconvene in just nine days at Circuito de Navarra."
Below are the lap times for the sixth and final session of Sunday.
|2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 6 out of 6
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 27.650
|2
|Tommy Bridewell
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 28.530
|3
|Ryan Vickers
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 28.889
|4
|Christian Iddon
|Oxford Products Racing
|1m 28.943
|5
|Josh Brookes
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.065
|6
|Andrew Irwin
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 29.438
|7
|Jason O'Halloran
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 29.704
|8
|Storm Stacey
|LKQ Euro Car Parts
|1m 29.748
|9
|Tom Neave
|STAUFF Fluid Power
|1m 29.921
|10
|Danny Kent
|McAMS Racing
|1m 29.966
|11
|Franco Bourne
|Rapid Racing
|1m 30.123
|12
|Lee Jackson
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 30.177
|13
|Max Cook
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 30.522
|14
|Brayden Elliott
|DAO Racing
|1m 30.719
|15
|Jamie van Sikkelerus
|TAG Racing
|1m 30.915
|16
|Alex Olsen
|Cumins by Team IWR
|1m 30.981
|17
|Louis Valleley
|NP Racing
|1m 34.713
|18
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 35.146
|19
|Fraser Rogers
|TAG Racing
|No Time
|20
|Glenn Irwin
|Hager PBM Racing Team
|No Time
|21
|Leon Haslam
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|No Time
|-
|Peter Hickman
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|No Time
|-
|Danny Buchan
|DAO Racing
|No Time
|-
|Luke Hedger
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing
|No Time
|-
|James Hillier
|WTF Racing
|No Time
|-
|Charlie Nesbitt
|MasterMac Honda
|No Time
|-
|Lewis Rollo
|IN Competition SENCAT
|No Time
|-
|Rory Skinner
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|No Time
Below are the lap times from the fifth session of Sunday.
|2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 5 out of 6
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 28.033
|2
|Glenn Irwin
|Hager PBM Racing Team
|1m 28.173
|3
|Ryan Vickers
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 28.356
|4
|Andrew Irwin
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 28.467
|5
|Tommy Bridewell
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 28.661
|6
|Peter Hickman
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 28.664
|7
|Danny Kent
|McAMS Racing
|1m 28.664
|8
|Jason O'Halloran
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 28.665
|9
|Christian Iddon
|Oxford Products Racing
|1m 28.964
|10
|Max Cook
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 29.082
|11
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 29.126
|12
|Danny Buchan
|DAO Racing
|1m 29.336
|13
|Josh Brookes
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.396
|14
|Lee Jackson
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 29.453
|15
|Leon Haslam
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.591
|16
|Alex Olsen
|Cumins by Team IWR
|1m 29.599
|17
|Fraser Rogers
|TAG Racing
|1m 30.008
|18
|Tom Neave
|STAUFF Fluid Power
|1m 30.148
|19
|Storm Stacey
|LKQ Euro Car Parts
|1m 30.628
|20
|Franco Bourne
|Rapid Racing
|1m 30.701
|21
|Jamie van Sikkelerus
|TAG Racing
|1m 30.717
|22
|Luke Hedger
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing
|1m 30.739
|23
|Brayden Elliott
|DAO Racing
|1m 31.776
|24
|James Hillier
|WTF Racing
|1m 34.606
|25
|Louis Valleley
|NP Racing
|No Time
|-
|Charlie Nesbitt
|MasterMac Honda
|No Time
|-
|Lewis Rollo
|IN Competition SENCAT
|No Time
|-
|Rory Skinner
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|No Time
Below are the lap times from the fourth session of Sunday.
|2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 4 out of 6
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 28.357
|2
|Ryan Vickers
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 28.609
|3
|Tommy Bridewell
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 28.807
|4
|Andrew Irwin
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 28.867
|5
|Glenn Irwin
|Hager PBM Racing Team
|1m 28.908
|6
|Peter Hickman
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 28.913
|7
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 29.302
|8
|Jason O'Halloran
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 29.489
|9
|Alex Olsen
|Cumins by Team IWR
|1m 29.585
|10
|Lee Jackson
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 29.692
|11
|Josh Brookes
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.712
|12
|Danny Kent
|McAMS Racing
|1m 29.750
|13
|Danny Buchan
|DAO Racing
|1m 29.780
|14
|Christian Iddon
|Oxford Products Racing
|1m 29.881
|15
|Max Cook
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 30.129
|16
|Tom Neave
|STAUFF Fluid Power
|1m 30.200
|17
|Leon Haslam
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 30.271
|18
|Charlie Nesbitt
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 30.445
|19
|Franco Bourne
|Rapid Racing
|1m 30.861
|20
|Fraser Rogers
|TAG Racing
|1m 31.002
|21
|Jamie van Sikkelerus
|TAG Racing
|1m 31.292
|22
|Storm Stacey
|LKQ Euro Car Parts
|1m 31.613
|23
|Brayden Elliott
|DAO Racing
|1m 31.637
|24
|Luke Hedger
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing
|1m 31.812
|25
|Lewis Rollo
|IN Competition SENCAT
|1m 33.096
|25
|James Hillier
|WTF Racing
|1m 34.043
|27
|Louis Valleley
|NP Racing
|1m 34.494
|28
|Rory Skinner
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|No Time
Below are lap times from the third session of Sunday.
|2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 3 out of 6
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 28.367
|2
|Ryan Vickers
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 28.484
|3
|Glenn Irwin
|PBM Racing Team
|1m 28.694
|4
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 28.877
|5
|Leon Haslam
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 28.880
|6
|Tommy Bridewell
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 29.025
|7
|Peter Hickman
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.093
|8
|Jason O'Halloran
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 29.166
|9
|Josh Brookes
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.212
|10
|Charlie Nesbitt
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 29.225
|11
|Chrstian Iddon
|Oxford Products Racing
|1m 29.244
|12
|Andrew Irwin
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 29.276
|13
|Lee Jackson
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 29.351
|14
|Danny Buchan
|DAO Racing
|1m 29.466
|15
|Alex Olsen
|Cumins by Team IWR
|1m 29.539
|16
|Danny Kent
|McAMS Racing
|1m 29.869
|17
|Max Cook
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 30.010
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|TAG Racing
|1m 30.132
|19
|Rory Skinner
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|1m 30.373
|20
|Storm Stacey
|LKQ Euro Car Parts
|1m 30.546
|21
|Jamie van Sikkelerus
|TAG Racing
|1m 30.658
|22
|Lewis Rollo
|IN Competition SENCAT
|1m 30.841
|23
|Franco Bourne
|Rapid Racing
|1m 30.852
|24
|Brayden Elliott
|DAO Racing
|1m 30.859
|25
|Tom Neave
|STAUFF Fluid Power
|1m 30.909
|27
|Luke Hedger
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing
|1m 31.682
|28
|James Hillier
|WTF Racing
|1m 34.838
|29
|Louis Valleley
|NP Racing
|No Time
Below are lap times from the second session of Sunday.
|2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 2 out of 6
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 28.595
|2
|Ryan Vickers
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 28.998
|3
|Glenn Irwin
|PBM Racing Team
|1m 29.388
|4
|Peter Hickman
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.421
|5
|Leon Haslam
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.482
|6
|Danny Buchan
|DAO Racing
|1m 29.494
|7
|Andrew Irwin
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 29.537
|8
|Josh Brookes
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.608
|9
|Rory Skinner
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.660
|10
|Lee Jackson
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 29.821
|11
|Tommy Bridewell
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 29.850
|12
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 29.869
|13
|Chrstian Iddon
|Oxford Products Racing
|1m 29.956
|14
|Danny Kent
|McAMS Racing
|1m 30.166
|15
|Alex Olsen
|Cumins by Team IWR
|1m 30.534
|16
|Jason O'Halloran
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 30.757
|17
|Charlie Nesbitt
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 30.908
|18
|Lewis Rollo
|IN Competition SENCAT
|1m 30.972
|19
|Fraser Rogers
|TAG Racing
|1m 31.082
|20
|Storm Stacey
|LKQ Euro Car Parts
|1m 31.421
|21
|Franco Bourne
|Rapid Racing
|1m 31.578
|22
|Jamie van Sikkelerus
|TAG Racing
|1m 31.787
|23
|Brayden Elliott
|DAO Racing
|1m 32.050
|24
|Tom Neave
|STAUFF Fluid Power
|1m 32.935
|25
|Luke Hedger
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing
|1m 33.388
|26
|Louis Valleley
|NP Racing
|1m 34.236
|27
|James Hillier
|WTF Racing
|1m 37.184
|28
|Max Cook
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|No Time
Below are the lap times from the first session of Sunday.
|2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 1 out of 6
|1
|Leon Haslam
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.121
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 29.182
|3
|Ryan Vickers
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|1m 29.451
|4
|Josh Brookes
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 29.466
|5
|Glenn Irwin
|PBM Racing Team
|1m 29.780
|6
|Andrew Irwin
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 29.869
|7
|Danny Buchan
|DAO Racing
|1m 29.943
|8
|Tommy Bridewell
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 30.110
|9
|Rory Skinner
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|1m 30.202
|10
|Chrstian Iddon
|Oxford Products Racing
|1m 30.246
|11
|Charlie Nesbitt
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 30.297
|12
|Jason O'Halloran
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 30.323
|13
|Peter Hickman
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|1m 30.389
|14
|Alex Olsen
|Cumins by Team IWR
|1m 30.580
|15
|Lee Jackson
|MasterMac Honda
|1m 30.617
|16
|Danny Kent
|McAMS Racing
|1m 30.634
|17
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|1m 30.637
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|TAG Racing
|1m 31.384
|19
|Max Cook
|Completely Motorbikes FS-3
|1m 31.543
|20
|Franco Bourne
|Rapid Racing
|1m 31.789
|21
|Jamie van Sikkelerus
|TAG Racing
|1m 32.008
|22
|Storm Stacey
|LKQ Euro Car Parts
|1m 32.574
|23
|Lewis Rollo
|IN Competition SENCAT
|1m 32.995
|24
|Brayden Elliott
|DAO Racing
|1m 33.840
|25
|Luke Hedger
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing
|1m 34.383
|26
|Tom Neave
|STAUFF Fluid Power
|1m 35.424
|27
|Louis Valleley
|NP Racing
|1m 36.031
|28
|James Hillier
|WTF Racing
|1m 36.055