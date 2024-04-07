2024 British Superbike pre-season testing at Donington Park: Full results

Final lap times from Sunday's British Superbike pre-season testing at Donington Park.

BSB
BSB

Kyle Ryde was the fastest rider on Sunday 7 April at British Superbike pre-season testing at Donington Park.

OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing's Ryde topped the timesheets on both Saturday and Sunday of the official test.

The British Superbikes season begins April 20-21 at the Circuito de Navarra.

British Superbike Championship, Official Test, Donington Park, combined times:

  1. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 1m:27.650s
  2. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +0.523s
  3. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.706s
  4. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.817s
  5. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.880s
  6. Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team) +1.014s
  7. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +1.014s
  8. Jason O'Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +1.015s
  9. Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) +1.227s
  10. Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team) +1.230s

Stuart Higgs, the British Superbike Championship director, said: “After what seemed to be a very long winter, it's great to get the season underway with the official test at Donington Park. We were quite lucky with the weather, so we saw some meaningful lap times put in.

“It's great to see the first evidence of the new technical regulations and new confined choice on tyre material, new liveries, new team and rider combinations, so it's always a very exciting and motivating weekend.

“The lap time performances have shown that there's a great deal of depth of competition amongst everybody. One small caveat, we did see some rogue lap times, as it was an official test, the full track limits monitoring capability wasn't in place, so we will get to see more representative times when we reconvene in just nine days at Circuito de Navarra."

Below are the lap times for the sixth and final session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 6 out of 6
1Kyle RydeOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 27.650
2Tommy BridewellHonda Racing UK1m 28.530
3Ryan VickersOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 28.889
4Christian IddonOxford Products Racing1m 28.943
5Josh BrookesFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.065
6Andrew IrwinHonda Racing UK1m 29.438
7Jason O'HalloranCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 29.704
8Storm StaceyLKQ Euro Car Parts1m 29.748
9Tom NeaveSTAUFF Fluid Power1m 29.921
10Danny KentMcAMS Racing1m 29.966
11Franco BourneRapid Racing1m 30.123
12Lee JacksonMasterMac Honda1m 30.177
13Max CookCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 30.522
14Brayden ElliottDAO Racing1m 30.719
15Jamie van SikkelerusTAG Racing1m 30.915
16Alex OlsenCumins by Team IWR1m 30.981
17Louis ValleleyNP Racing1m 34.713
18Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UK1m 35.146
19Fraser RogersTAG RacingNo Time
20Glenn IrwinHager PBM Racing TeamNo Time
21Leon HaslamROKiT Haslam Racing BMW MotorradNo Time
-Peter HickmanFHO Racing BMW MotorradNo Time
-Danny BuchanDAO RacingNo Time
-Luke HedgerWhitecliffe CDH RacingNo Time
-James HillierWTF RacingNo Time
-Charlie NesbittMasterMac HondaNo Time
-Lewis RolloIN Competition SENCATNo Time
-Rory SkinnerCheshire Mouldings BMW MotorradNo Time

Below are the lap times from the fifth session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 5 out of 6 
1Kyle RydeOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 28.033
2Glenn IrwinHager PBM Racing Team1m 28.173
3Ryan VickersOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 28.356
4Andrew IrwinHonda Racing UK1m 28.467
5Tommy BridewellHonda Racing UK1m 28.661
6Peter HickmanFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 28.664
7Danny KentMcAMS Racing1m 28.664
8Jason O'HalloranCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 28.665
9Christian IddonOxford Products Racing1m 28.964
10Max CookCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 29.082
11Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UK1m 29.126
12Danny BuchanDAO Racing1m 29.336
13Josh BrookesFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.396
14Lee JacksonMasterMac Honda1m 29.453
15Leon HaslamROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.591
16Alex OlsenCumins by Team IWR1m 29.599
17Fraser RogersTAG Racing1m 30.008
18Tom NeaveSTAUFF Fluid Power1m 30.148
19Storm StaceyLKQ Euro Car Parts1m 30.628
20Franco BourneRapid Racing1m 30.701
21Jamie van SikkelerusTAG Racing1m 30.717
22Luke HedgerWhitecliffe CDH Racing1m 30.739
23Brayden ElliottDAO Racing1m 31.776
24James HillierWTF Racing1m 34.606
25Louis ValleleyNP RacingNo Time
-Charlie NesbittMasterMac HondaNo Time
-Lewis RolloIN Competition SENCATNo Time
-Rory SkinnerCheshire Mouldings BMW MotorradNo Time

Below are the lap times from the fourth session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 4 out of 6
1Kyle RydeOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 28.357
2Ryan VickersOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 28.609
3Tommy BridewellHonda Racing UK1m 28.807
4Andrew IrwinHonda Racing UK1m 28.867
5Glenn IrwinHager PBM Racing Team1m 28.908
6Peter HickmanFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 28.913
7Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UK1m 29.302
8Jason O'HalloranCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 29.489
9Alex OlsenCumins by Team IWR1m 29.585
10Lee JacksonMasterMac Honda1m 29.692
11Josh BrookesFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.712
12Danny KentMcAMS Racing1m 29.750
13Danny BuchanDAO Racing1m 29.780
14Christian IddonOxford Products Racing1m 29.881
15Max CookCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 30.129
16Tom NeaveSTAUFF Fluid Power1m 30.200
17Leon HaslamROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad1m 30.271
18Charlie NesbittMasterMac Honda1m 30.445
19Franco BourneRapid Racing1m 30.861
20Fraser RogersTAG Racing1m 31.002
21Jamie van SikkelerusTAG Racing1m 31.292
22Storm StaceyLKQ Euro Car Parts1m 31.613
23Brayden ElliottDAO Racing1m 31.637
24Luke HedgerWhitecliffe CDH Racing1m 31.812
25Lewis RolloIN Competition SENCAT1m 33.096
25James HillierWTF Racing1m 34.043
27Louis ValleleyNP Racing1m 34.494
28Rory SkinnerCheshire Mouldings BMW MotorradNo Time

Below are lap times from the third session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 3 out of 6
1Kyle RydeOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 28.367
2Ryan VickersOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 28.484
3Glenn IrwinPBM Racing Team1m 28.694
4Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UK1m 28.877
5Leon HaslamROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad1m 28.880
6Tommy BridewellHonda Racing UK1m 29.025
7Peter HickmanFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.093
8Jason O'HalloranCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 29.166
9Josh BrookesFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.212
10Charlie NesbittMasterMac Honda1m 29.225
11Chrstian IddonOxford Products Racing1m 29.244
12Andrew IrwinHonda Racing UK1m 29.276
13Lee JacksonMasterMac Honda1m 29.351
14Danny BuchanDAO Racing1m 29.466
15Alex OlsenCumins by Team IWR1m 29.539
16Danny KentMcAMS Racing1m 29.869
17Max CookCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 30.010
18Fraser RogersTAG Racing1m 30.132
19Rory SkinnerCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad1m 30.373
20Storm StaceyLKQ Euro Car Parts1m 30.546
21Jamie van SikkelerusTAG Racing1m 30.658
22Lewis RolloIN Competition SENCAT1m 30.841
23Franco BourneRapid Racing1m 30.852
24Brayden ElliottDAO Racing1m 30.859
25Tom NeaveSTAUFF Fluid Power1m 30.909
27Luke HedgerWhitecliffe CDH Racing1m 31.682
28James HillierWTF Racing1m 34.838
29Louis ValleleyNP RacingNo Time

Below are lap times from the second session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 2 out of 6
1Kyle RydeOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 28.595
2Ryan VickersOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 28.998
3Glenn IrwinPBM Racing Team1m 29.388
4Peter HickmanFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.421
5Leon HaslamROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.482
6Danny BuchanDAO Racing1m 29.494
7Andrew IrwinHonda Racing UK1m 29.537
8Josh BrookesFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.608
9Rory SkinnerCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad1m 29.660
10Lee JacksonMasterMac Honda1m 29.821
11Tommy BridewellHonda Racing UK1m 29.850
12Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UK1m 29.869
13Chrstian IddonOxford Products Racing1m 29.956
14Danny KentMcAMS Racing1m 30.166
15Alex OlsenCumins by Team IWR1m 30.534
16Jason O'HalloranCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 30.757
17Charlie NesbittMasterMac Honda1m 30.908
18Lewis RolloIN Competition SENCAT1m 30.972
19Fraser RogersTAG Racing1m 31.082
20Storm StaceyLKQ Euro Car Parts1m 31.421
21Franco BourneRapid Racing1m 31.578
22Jamie van SikkelerusTAG Racing1m 31.787
23Brayden ElliottDAO Racing1m 32.050
24Tom NeaveSTAUFF Fluid Power1m 32.935
25Luke HedgerWhitecliffe CDH Racing1m 33.388
26Louis ValleleyNP Racing1m 34.236
27James HillierWTF Racing1m 37.184
28Max CookCompletely Motorbikes FS-3No Time

Below are the lap times from the first session of Sunday.

2024 British Superbike Test at Donington Park - Session 1 out of 6
1Leon HaslamROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.121
2Kyle RydeOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 29.182
3Ryan VickersOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1m 29.451
4Josh BrookesFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 29.466
5Glenn IrwinPBM Racing Team1m 29.780
6Andrew IrwinHonda Racing UK1m 29.869
7Danny BuchanDAO Racing1m 29.943
8Tommy BridewellHonda Racing UK1m 30.110
9Rory SkinnerCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad1m 30.202
10Chrstian IddonOxford Products Racing1m 30.246
11Charlie NesbittMasterMac Honda1m 30.297
12Jason O'HalloranCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 30.323
13Peter HickmanFHO Racing BMW Motorrad1m 30.389
14Alex OlsenCumins by Team IWR1m 30.580
15Lee JacksonMasterMac Honda1m 30.617
16Danny KentMcAMS Racing1m 30.634
17Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UK1m 30.637
18Fraser RogersTAG Racing1m 31.384
19Max CookCompletely Motorbikes FS-31m 31.543
20Franco BourneRapid Racing1m 31.789
21Jamie van SikkelerusTAG Racing1m 32.008
22Storm StaceyLKQ Euro Car Parts1m 32.574
23Lewis RolloIN Competition SENCAT1m 32.995
24Brayden ElliottDAO Racing1m 33.840
25Luke HedgerWhitecliffe CDH Racing1m 34.383
26Tom NeaveSTAUFF Fluid Power1m 35.424
27Louis ValleleyNP Racing1m 36.031
28James HillierWTF Racing1m 36.055

Read More

Latest News

BSB
Results
50 mins ago
2024 British Superbike pre-season testing at Donington Park: Full results
BSB
BSB
F1
News
3 hours ago
Disagreement over Red Bull desire for key option to replace Sergio Perez
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing and team mate Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing and team mate Max Verstappen …
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Emilio Alzamora’s verdict on Marc Marquez’s title hopes and his next big move
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
4 hours ago
Max Verstappen “you can’t ignore me” response to Mercedes interest
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA Press…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Five riders desperately trying to avoid being axed from MotoGP in 2025
Takaaki Nakagami,
Takaaki Nakagami,

Latest News

F1
Feature
6 hours ago
Japanese GP driver ratings: Aston Martin should take note of this midfield star
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Details emerge of Aprilia’s failed bid to sign Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
Fabio Quartararo, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
F1
News
7 hours ago
Christian Horner weighs in on Mercedes’ Japan strategy which cost Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
8 hours ago
‘Something I’m not used to’ - Charles Leclerc wants to fix recent F1 weakness
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship,…