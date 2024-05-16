British Superbike provide update on rider “most seriously injured” at Oulton Park

Katie Walker was involved in a six-rider pile-up at Oulton Park

BSB
BSB

Katie Walker has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for a head injury.

Walker was knocked unconscious in a six-rider pile-up on the warm-up lap of the ABK Beer 0% BMW F 900 R Cup Race in the British Superbike Championship on Monday May 6 at Oulton Park.

A BSB statement, nine days after the accident, read: “We are able to provide an update on Katie Walker who was the most seriously injured.

“Katie has now been released from Aintree Hospital following assessment and treatment for a head injury and is now recuperation at home with her family.”

British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs said: “We are hugely relieved that Katie is now at home and I would like to once again pay tribute to our tremendous BSB medical and Racesafe marshal teams whose response and expertise proved so effective and demonstrated the series safety standards.”

Walker was transferred by Air Ambulance from the track to hospital after the crash.

She had a brain scan, but was stable so did not require an operation.

Mark Evans suffered a fractured leg fibula in the same incident.

Jim Lee sustained a minor head injury, and a knock to his foot.

Jamie Hanks-Elliott suffered a a soft tissue injury to her left leg.

Lee Devenport was hospitalised with neck pain.

Scott McFarlane emerged with only minor injuries.

On the same day but in a separate incident, British Superbike rider Rory Skinner was knocked unconscious.

His helmet came off in his accident.

