British Superbike Championship delivers medical update after Ryan Vickers’ crash

Ryan Vickers is conscious but remains in a medical facility after his crash on Sunday.

OMG Grilla Yamaha rider fell during Race 2 at the Donington Park round of the British Superbike Championship.

A statement from BSB afterwards confirmed: “Ryan Vickers suffered injury to his left chest and shoulder area and, after stabilisation in the medical centre, where he was able to talk to his family and team; he was transferred to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham for further assessment and treatment.”

Vickers had fallen from the lead in Race 1 on Saturday.

He then battled through the warm-up, finishing last, as he carried out updates to his Yamaha.

Vickers started Race 2 from seventh but crashed at the same area of the circuit that he fell 24 hours earlier.

Clearly in significant distress, he was stretchered away while the yellow flags came out.

Glenn Irwin won Race 2 after Vickers' crash.

Race 3, later on Sunday, was won by Jason O'Halloran.