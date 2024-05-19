2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (3)

The third race of round three of the British Superbike championship was an instant modern classic that went all the way to the wire, with opportunist Jason O’Halloran taking a gap and breaking a way for a win, his first for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki.

The race began with a supreme start from Tommy Bridewell to hit the front, with the reigning champion quickly put under pressure lap after lap at the Old Hairpin and the Melbourne Loop by his old teammate Glenn Irwin, who took over the lead at the end of lap ten.

There were four riders in the lead group, with Jason O’Halloran and Danny Kent in the frame to pick up the pieces as the old rivals continued to tangle.

The last two laps were no holds barred, all action from the lead quartet.

British Superbikes Round Three- Donington Park - Race results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jason O'Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki) 29.35.708s 2 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.068s 3 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +1.209s 4 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +1.359s 5 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +5.969s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +5.064s 7 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +7.869s 8 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +9.341s 9 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing (Ducati) +10.092s 10 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki) +10.948s 11 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +15.497s 12 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) +18.186s 13 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +18.614s 14 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +27.676s 15 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki) +27.884s 16 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing (Kawasaki) +33.117s 17 Lewis Rollo GBR IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia) +38.100s 18 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki) +43.872s 19 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing(Kawasaki) +52.275s 20 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing (Kawasaki) +1m 21.385s 21 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda (Honda) DNF 22 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNF 23 Luke Mossey GBR STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki) DNF 24 Alex Olsen GBR Cumins by Team IWR(Honda) DNS 25 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) DNS 26 Jamie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) DNS 27 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNS 28 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNS

Bridewell lined up Irwin into the Old Hairpin again but the Ducati rider held firm, pushing each other wide at the Craner Curves. ‘The O’Show’ saw his opportunity and didn’t need to be offered the gap twice, moving to the lead.

From there Kent had moved into play and as the trio duelled it out the Australian was able to make a break and lead over the line by 1.068s.

His first victory of the season, O’Halloran has now been a BSB winner for Honda, Yamaha and Kawasaki. The result was all the more impressive given his starting point of a dramatic DNF in the sprint after a bike issue took him out of contention.

The war for position behind went all the way to the chequered flag, with the riders three abreast out of the final turn.

Second went to Tommy Bridewell on his 400th race start, one better than his sprint race placing, his progress on the Honda clear as he picked up a rostrum visit in every race at Donington.

It was incredibly close, but Kent, who had shown his speed by claiming pole for the final race, was able to break his run of fourth places with third - hard earned, with all four bikes sliding as tyre grip lessened for McAMS Yamaha.

That left sprint winner Irwin off the podium in fourth for Hagar PBM Ducati.

Leon Haslam had been on the back of the group but was dropped as the pace increased. A late effort saw him lose position to Kyle Ryde on the penultimate lap, with the OMG Grilla Yamaha rider picking up fifth, leaving the #91 sixth for his ROKiT Haslam BMW Motorrad team.

Andrew Irwin was having a much better race before a rash move on Ryde on lap nine saw him miss the Foggy Esses, sending gravel flying. He went on to take seventh for Honda.

Lee Jackson was a much improved eighth, picking up the most places in the race for MasterMac Honda.

Christian Iddon faded again, expected after his crash earlier in the weekend. His brave performance in the longer twenty lap feature race brought him valuable championship points, finishing ninth under pressure.

Giving chase was Max Cook, also looking for a better race after his bike issue in the sprint, like his teammate O’Halloran. The sophomore rider secured a top ten finish.

Cook was clear of Charlie Nesbitt in eleventh on the second MasterMac Honda, with over four seconds separating the pair.

In turn, Nesbitt was clear of Fraser Rogers crossing the line in twelfth for TAG Honda.

The remaining points went to Honda’s Dean Harrison in 13th, Billy McConnell in 14th on the Look Forward Racing Honda and 15th placed Storm Stacey, going one better to collect the final point.

Lewis Rollo was the only Pathway rider left for race three, ending his weekend with a 17th place.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Lap record: Leon Haslam (BMW, 2023) 1m 27.523s

Donington Park in 2023:

Round 2

Superpole Qualifying:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Leon Haslam

3: Jason O’Halloran

Race 1 (Sprint):

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Leon Haslam

Race 2:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Ryan Vickers

3: Josh Brookes

Race 3:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Glenn Irwin

Round 10 (showdown):

Qualifying:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Leon Haslam

Race 1 (sprint):

1: Ryan Vickers

2: Leon Haslam

3: Luke Mossey

Race 2:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Leon Haslam

3: Christian Iddon

Race 3:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Christian Iddon

3: Josh Brookes

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Franco Bourne retired with a technical issue, while Josh Brookes crashed out of contention while running in the top ten.

Luke Mossey also failed to finish.

Ryan Vickers did not line up for race three after sustaining a suspected fracture to his collarbone in the sprint.

A later update was made available by the organisers:

"MEDICAL UPDATE: Ryan Vickers

Ryan Vickers suffered injury to his left chest and shoulder area and, after stabilisation in the medical centre, where he was able to talk to his family and team; he was transferred to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham for further assessment and treatment".

Alex Olsen was also absent.

Peter Hickman and Rory Skinner both withdrawn before the Donington races got under way after starting the race weekend to recover.

Jamie van Sikkelerus was also unable to continue after his fall in race one.

Championship Standings

Glenn Irwin still leads but finishing off the podium allowed his rivals to make small gains. The Northern Irish rider now has a total of 115, a lead of 13 points over Danny Kent who is still in second, cutting the lead by two points.

Third overall is still Kyle Ryde on 95, with Tommy Bridewell fourth on 93.

Iddon deciding to race sees him hold fifth overall, taking his tally to 84.

The consistent Leon Haslam is sixth on 82 points, while his win brings Jason O’Halloran into play on 70.

A full weekend of zero points finishes has sent Ryan Vickers, who was ahead after his double in Navarra, down to eighth in the standings, on 68 points.