British Superbikes Donington Park: Iddon unhurt after violent race one crash

Christian Iddon may unbelievably be able to continue to participate in round three of the British Superbike championship at Donington Park after his crash in race one brought out the red flags, ending the race early.

The Oxford Products rider had dropped back into the chasing group from third and was holding fifth when a highside in the Old Hairpin unseated him launching him upward, before rider and bike then went tumbling through the grass in a violent fall for the Ducati man.

Quick to update, the organisers rapidly got the information out that the #21 was fully conscious and had been taken to the medical centre with ankle pain. He had been pictured trackside after the fall on all fours.

A later update on social media read as follows:

“MEDICAL UPDATE: Iddon has had an x-ray at the Medical Centre with no apparent fractures. He will be reviewed by the BSB Medical Team tomorrow morning before warm up”.

Iddon had made a strong start to the season with a podium in every race at the last round at Oulton Park. The Stockport man is currently fifth in the 2024 championship standings.

If unable to race he will join Rory Skinner and Peter Hickman in withdrawing from the Donington Park round.

Skinner attempted to take part for Cheshire Holdings BMW Motorrad, but withdrew after practice to continue his recovery from his own huge crash at the last round at Oulton.

Hickman also got the weekend under way, but a near crash, saved by the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad rider, saw him aggravate a hand injury, with team and rider wishing to protect it and allow recovery ahead of their scheduled participation in the Isle of Man TT next week, he too withdrew.

