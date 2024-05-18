2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (1)

The first race of the third round of the British Superbike championship at Donington Park was the 20 lap feature race. It did not go the distance, with red flags out after Christian Iddon’s violent crash - leaving then-leader Kyle Ryde declared the winner.

The OMG Grilla rider inherited the lead after his teammate Ryan Vickers fell early in the race at the Melbourne Loop after starting from pole.

Once ahead it was clear that the #77 had fix the issues with his bike as he was able to pull clear and manage the race, still leading as the result was declared, with a win by 0.559s.

His tenth win in BSB came at his favourite track, with the rider a local from the Nottingham area and well supported in the crowds.

British Superbikes Round Three- Donington Park - Race results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) 20m 41.385s 2 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.559s 3 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1.060s 4 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +1.312s 5 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +2.748s 6 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki) +3.078s 7 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +5.778s 8 Jason O'Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki) +7.522s 9 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +10.124s 10 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +10.514s 11 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +12.477s 12 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda (Honda) +13.650s 13 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) +13.949s 14 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +15.658s 15 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing (Kawasaki) +22.787s 16 Luke Mossey GBR STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki) +23.291s 17 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +24.692s 18 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing(Kawasaki) +30.221s 19 Lewis Rollo GBR IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia) +30.522s 20 Alex Olsen GBR Cumins by Team IWR(Honda) +30.930s 21 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki) +1 lap 22 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing (Ducati) DNF 23 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing (Kawasaki) DNF 24 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) DNF 25 Jamie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) DNF 26 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki) DNS 27 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNS 29 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNS

Leon Haslam, another rider with plenty of Donington experience, had been second - but ran uncharacteristically wide at the end of lap thirteen. That allowed Tommy Bridewell to pounce.

The defending champion had started sixth with a series of clean overtakes helping him move into third, looking for a way through. Bridewell didn’t need a second invite and filled the gap on track and was closing on Ryde before the early finish to the race. With Ryde complaining of big tyre wear the full distance may have allowed the Honda rider a shot at the win.

Haslam held on for third to complete the podium for ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad.

Danny Kent was once again just short of a rostrum visit, close behind the #91 bike for fourth for McAMS Yamaha.

Crash for Iddon leads to red flag

Christian Iddon had been a clear third before an error brought the riders through to seventh closer. Then leading the chasing group, he was down in fifth when a huge violent highside saw him land back on his bike after being sent skyward, then both rider and machine were thrown tumbling into the grass at the Old Hairpin. Iddon was soon up on his hands and knees and reporting pain in his ankle before being transferred to the medical centre.

That ended the race, the result declared on lap fifteen.

Glenn Irwin, who started eighth after a superpole to forget, was enjoying a fiery start to the race, overtakes coming thick and fast on the PBM Hagar Ducati. The Northern Irish rider was in the group fighting for position with Iddon, so was awarded fifth after his exit.

Max Cook was just about hanging on at the back of the group on track, so placed sixth for his best result so far this season aboard the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki.

Lee Jackson was a lonely seventh for MasterMac Honda, with Jason O’Halloran making up for his qualifying to climb confidently to eighth by the close on the second Completely Motorbikes entry.

Like O’Halloran, Charlie Nesbitt had his superpole lap cancelled so made similar forward progress to take ninth behind the Australian for MasterMac Honda.

The sole remaining FHO bike was tenth, with Josh Brookes on board.

There was a two second gap back to Billy McConnell on track, who posted a a best finish to date after a strong qualifying at Donington on the GP layout, finishing the race in eleventh.

He was clear of Franco Bourne in twelfth for TAG Honda, who kept Fraser Rogers behind long enough to have him place 13th at the red flag.

The remaining points were awarded to Honda’s Andrew Irwin in 14th and Danny Buchan in 15th for DAO Racing Kawasaki.

Luke Mossey finished his first stand-in race, replacing Tom Neave at Stauff Fluid Power Kawasaki, in 16th, just missing out on a point on his return.

Lewis Rollo was the best of the Pathway riders in 19th just ahead of Alex Olsen in 20th.

Luke Hedger was sent around the long lap penalty loop for cutting the course at turn ten, effectively ending his hopes of a better result.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Lap record: Leon Haslam (BMW, 2023) 1m 27.523s

Donington Park in 2023:

Round 2

Superpole Qualifying:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Leon Haslam

3: Jason O’Halloran

Race 1 (Sprint):

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Leon Haslam

Race 2:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Ryan Vickers

3: Josh Brookes

Race 3:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Glenn Irwin

Round 10 (showdown):

Qualifying:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Tommy Bridewell

3: Leon Haslam

Race 1 (sprint):

1: Ryan Vickers

2: Leon Haslam

3: Luke Mossey

Race 2:

1: Kyle Ryde

2: Leon Haslam

3: Christian Iddon

Race 3:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Christian Iddon

3: Josh Brookes

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were also falls in the race for Jamie van Sikkelerus and Louis Valleley.

Both Peter Hickman and Rory Skinner began the Donington weekend but were withdrawn before qualifying to continue to recover from their recent crashes and injuries.

Storm Stacey was due to line up 19th but was absent following his fall at the end of the first qualifying session.

Championship Standings

With frontrunners falling the race ended positively for Glenn Irwin despite his fifth place finish. Arriving with a six point lead, after race one at Donington he has extended that to a nine point gap with a total of 85.

Danny Kent is now closest on 76, with his win pushing Kyle Ryde into the top three.

Ryan Vickers drops to fourth after his fall, staying on 68, while fellow crasher Christian Iddon remains on 67 points.

Tommy Bridewell moves closer to the riders ahead in the overall standings, now sixth with a tally of 63.