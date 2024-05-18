2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Qualifying Results

Results from superpole qualifying at the third round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Donington Park, with Ryan Vickers taking pole position.

Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, 18th May, superpole qualifying
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, 18th May, superpole qualifying
© Ian Hopgood Photography

There was a return for the superpole format in qualifying for the third round of the British Superbikes championship at Donington Park, with last man out on track, Ryan Vickers, claiming pole position.

Heading into qualifying with the top time in FP2 before leading the short FP3 session held right before, the OMG Grilla rider, the only other race winner so far after a double in the Navarra opening round, had a long wait heading off last.

The Yamaha rider was instantly up in the first sector and held that advantage to the line for a lap of 1m 27.608s

 

The lap - which looked scruffy as he pushed but proved to be inch perfect- brought Vickers his first pole of the season, and the #7’s first since Cadwell Park last year.

British Superbikes Round Three - Donington Park - Superpole Qualifying
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)1m 27.608s
2Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+0.026s
3Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+0.148s
4Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.250s
5Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.562s
6Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.641s
7Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)+0.660s
8Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.926s
9Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+1.073s
10Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+1.249s
11Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.376s
12Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+1.557s
13Luke MosseyGBRSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)+2.272s
14Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)NO TIME
15Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)NO TIME
  Q1  
PosRiderNatTeamTime
16Alex OlsenGBRCumins by Team IWR(Honda)1m 28.783s
17Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)1m 28.789s
18Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 28.882s
19Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)1m 29.021s
20Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)1m 29.055s
21Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 29.176s
22Jamie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 29.996s
23Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)1m 29.978s
24Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)1m 29.996s
25Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)1m 30.227s
26Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)1m 30.237s
27Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNS
28Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNS

Donington Park was a successful track for Kyle Ryde last season, picking up Superpole on the first visit to the Derby track and three race wins over the two meets at he circuit.

His affinity for his home circuit continued, heading out just before his teammate and setting a clean lap, though he admitted after riders had seen laps cancelled he was more cautious. That allowed Vickers to push and finish 0.026s quicker, with Ryde completing the team 1-2 on the grid for race one.

Leon Haslam has more laps of Donington under his belt and it showed in his confidence to push on the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW. The #91 was sideways as he gave everything, an all action lap securing the final front row spot.

Danny Kent continued to look at home on his McAMS Yamaha. The former Moto3 champion was tidy and aggressive as the eleventh rider to start a superpole lap, only moving out of the front row places to Vickers pole lap.

Lee Jackson was the surprise leader after FP1, but only went on to improve his time aboard the MasterMac Honda right at the end of the second session leaving him ninth fastest heading into qualifying. His new found pace did not desert him as he returned to set the fifth best time, his smooth lap holding strong as just the seventh rider to exit pit lane.

Tommy Bridewell used his time in the first qualifying session to hone his lap on the Honda, making huge gains in the final sector the reigning champion went off second and set his best lap of the weekend by almost half a second on his way to sixth.

Christian Iddon was rueful that he had not risked more, describing his lap as ‘sedate’. The Oxford Products rider was the top Ducati in seventh.

Arriving as championship leader following his dominant triple at Oulton Park, Glenn Irwin has racked up further success between races with three wins in the Superbike class at the NW200.

The PBM rider was almost instantly out of his seat, with a further slide not long after at Redgate, that lap did not improve, losing more time as the bike twitched again, leading to the #2 getting his line all wrong at the Melbourne Loop. The Northern Irish rider qualified eighth, almost a second off pole.

Max Cook was ninth quickest for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, with Josh Brookes - a late addition to the top 12  after his team-mate Peter Hickman withdrew - completed the top ten.

Both Charlie Nesbitt and Jason O’Halloran ended qualifying with no time to their names after having their laps cancelled for exceeding track limits.

Luke Mossey, who recorded a third place finish in the showdown visit sprint race last season, is in replacing Tom Neave at  Stauff Fluid Power Kawasaki. The former BSB race winner, who was originally meant to be a 2024 feature for L1 Racing who did not line up on the gird, made it straight into superpole with the twelfth best time in FP2 and qualified 13th after a over eager lap full of effort.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Lap record: Leon Haslam (BMW, 2023) 1m 27.523s

Donington Park in 2023:

Round 2
Superpole Qualifying: 
1: Kyle Ryde
2: Leon Haslam
3: Jason O’Halloran

Race 1 (Sprint):
1: Kyle Ryde
2: Tommy Bridewell
3: Leon Haslam

Race 2:
1: Jason O’Halloran
2: Ryan Vickers
3: Josh Brookes

Race 3:
1: Kyle Ryde
2: Tommy Bridewell
3: Glenn Irwin

Round 10 (showdown):
Qualifying:
1: Jason O’Halloran
2: Tommy Bridewell
3: Leon Haslam

Race 1 (sprint):
1: Ryan Vickers
2: Leon Haslam
3: Luke Mossey

Race 2: 
1: Kyle Ryde
2: Leon Haslam
3: Christian Iddon

Race 3:
1: Jason O’Halloran
2: Christian Iddon
3: Josh Brookes

Q1- No way out for Andrew Irwin

Andrew Irwin was all at sea, coming back in early with the tyres removed from his bike and changes made.

Back on track the Honda Racing UK rider saw his best lap cancelled, then he had trouble with the entry to the Melbourne Loop, running wide several times. A final effort moved the #18 to sixth in the session, leaving him 18th on the grid.

Tommy Bridewell was 16th in FP2 so needed a trip through the first qualifying session to earn an a superpole run. He was joined by Fraser Rogers(12th), who topped the session on his TAG Honda and Billy McConnell (11th) who went out first in superpole for Look Forward Racing.

The best qualifying Pathway rider was Alex Olsen, just missing out on moving on in fourth, for 16th on the grid.

Jamie van Sikkelerus fell at the start of the session, with enough time to get back on track for 22nd, while Storm Stacey brought out the yellow flags at the end of the session, leaving him 19th.

Hickman and Skinner withdraw

After success on the roads with two Supertwin wins and two second places in the Superstock races at the NW200, Peter Hickman was back on track for FHO Racing but his appearance was short lived. 

The FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team released a statement just before FP3, stating they had “taken the decision to withdraw Peter Hickman from the remainder of the Donington Park weekend, following a near-crash in yesterday’s FP2 session which strained his hand, allowing him for Hicky to rest and recover before the teams’ forthcoming TT commitments”.

Passed fit at the circuit, Rory Skinner was on track for FP1 after his huge accident in Oulton Park on the Monday. By FP2 the Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad rider had decided to withdraw to continue his recovery.
 

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes Donington Park: Iddon unhurt after violent race one crash
Christian Iddon, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Christian Iddon, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park - Red flag helps Ryde claim win
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park - Bridewell: “would have tried to have a go”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park - Haslam makes podium return
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
IndyCar
2h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
Will Power
Will Power

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton admits he "couldn't reach" George Russell's level at Imola
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
NASCAR
News
3h ago
Joey Logano on pole for the All-Star Race
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs
F1
Results
3h ago
Starting grid for F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
3h ago
Oscar Piastri loses front row start after penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…