Glory for Valentino Rossi at Misano as he wins on four wheels again

Valentino Rossi won at Misano in the GT World Challenge Europe on Saturday.

A year after winning for the first time on four wheels at the same circuit, Rossi repeated the feat.

The MotoGP legend and teammate Maxime Martin took the chequered flag, driving a Team WRT BMW.

For Rossi, the Misano circuit holds special memories from his heyday on two wheels.

Now aged 45, he is still standing atop a podium in front of adoring Italian crowds.

Rossi inherited the BMW from teammate Martin who made a great start by driving in the first stint.

‘The Doctor’ was forced to fend off Charles Weerts, the eventual runner-up.

Victory at Misano was the perfect build-up ahead of next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Rossi will partake in the iconic endurance race for the first time.

Last year, he won a support race before the main Le Mans event.

But first, on Sunday in Misano, Rossi is in the mix for Race 2.