Glory for Valentino Rossi at Misano as he wins on four wheels again

Victory at Misano in the GT World Challenge Europe for Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi won at Misano in the GT World Challenge Europe on Saturday.

A year after winning for the first time on four wheels at the same circuit, Rossi repeated the feat.

The MotoGP legend and teammate Maxime Martin took the chequered flag, driving a Team WRT BMW.

For Rossi, the Misano circuit holds special memories from his heyday on two wheels.

Now aged 45, he is still standing atop a podium in front of adoring Italian crowds.

Rossi inherited the BMW from teammate Martin who made a great start by driving in the first stint.

‘The Doctor’ was forced to fend off Charles Weerts, the eventual runner-up.

Victory at Misano was the perfect build-up ahead of next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Rossi will partake in the iconic endurance race for the first time.

Last year, he won a support race before the main Le Mans event.

But first, on Sunday in Misano, Rossi is in the mix for Race 2.

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes Donington Park: Iddon unhurt after violent race one crash
Christian Iddon, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Christian Iddon, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park - Red flag helps Ryde claim win
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park - Bridewell: “would have tried to have a go”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park - Haslam makes podium return
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, 18th May
© Ian Hopgood Photography
IndyCar
3h ago
Indianapolis 500 - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
Will Power
Will Power

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton admits he "couldn't reach" George Russell's level at Imola
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
NASCAR
News
4h ago
Joey Logano on pole for the All-Star Race
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs
F1
Results
4h ago
Starting grid for F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
4h ago
Oscar Piastri loses front row start after penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…