Glory for Valentino Rossi at Misano as he wins on four wheels again
Victory at Misano in the GT World Challenge Europe for Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi won at Misano in the GT World Challenge Europe on Saturday.
A year after winning for the first time on four wheels at the same circuit, Rossi repeated the feat.
The MotoGP legend and teammate Maxime Martin took the chequered flag, driving a Team WRT BMW.
For Rossi, the Misano circuit holds special memories from his heyday on two wheels.
Now aged 45, he is still standing atop a podium in front of adoring Italian crowds.
Rossi inherited the BMW from teammate Martin who made a great start by driving in the first stint.
‘The Doctor’ was forced to fend off Charles Weerts, the eventual runner-up.
Victory at Misano was the perfect build-up ahead of next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Rossi will partake in the iconic endurance race for the first time.
Last year, he won a support race before the main Le Mans event.
But first, on Sunday in Misano, Rossi is in the mix for Race 2.