British Superbikes, Thruxton: O’Halloran fights back for third in frantic race one

Jason O’Halloran arrived at Thruxton with a record at the Hampshire track to be proud of in 2023 - taking pole and all three wins at the meet.

Picking up an immediate lead at after a lightning start handed the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki rider the holeshot, O’Halloran broke briefly, but was soon caught by Kyle Ryde.

With no lead on the cards the Australian tried a different tactic and slowed the race, leading to a huge train of riders - all close on track, with the #22 still ahead:

“I was happy enough being at the front to be honest. I got a really good start and when I got to the front I just thought ‘I’ll just lead’ I sort of had a rough idea of what pace I wanted to set and just sort of stick to it - go as slow as I could until someone, until guys started coming past me”.

BSB, 2024, last corner, Thruxton, Race One, 10 August © Ian Hopgood Photography

Though he slipped back into the group as first Christian Iddon, then Ryde had a go out front, O’Halloran was still very much in contention as he steadied his drop to sit in behind and watch his rivals:

“I managed to hold on right until the end, I don’t know how many laps, 15, 16 laps of that race, but Kyle came by me at the final chicane on the left, a little bit unexpected, sort of unsettled me a little bit. I lost three or four positions straight away, so then I had to resettle.

I knew there wasn’t many laps left, still had some tyre left at the end at the end of that last lap, which was good, for sure we can improve the for bike tomorrow”.

His ability at the Andover circuit paid dividends and O’Halloran was able to find a way though the seven way battle on the last lap, and although he did not keep the Thruxton wins coming, there was still a podium finish to be had in third.

O'Halloran hopes work overnight can see him to first place - and he will be best placed - in fifth - of the lead bikes in race one after the slow nature of the race sees them all down on the grid for race two:

“I struggled a bit yesterday, made big changes to the bike today… basically offset everything on the front of the bike and I felt good in qualifying and good in the race, so I’m sure we can improve again tomorrow”.