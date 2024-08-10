2024 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)

There was a huge group of riders in contention on the final lap but it was to be Kyle Ryde that came out on top to win round seven of the British Superbike championship at Thruxton.

OMG Grilla Yamaha rider Ryde had started from pole but was quickly overtaken by a perfect launch from Jason O’Halloran from second.

The Australian lead at the front for half of the race, setting the pace - but slowing the action allowed for a large group at the front. Christian Iddon, who had powered through from a 15th place start decided to take over.

The Oxford products rider was one of many to have a shot at leading, with Ryde a constant figure at the front.

British Superbikes Round Seven - Thruxton - Race results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) 25m 42.225s 2 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +0.168s 3 Jason O'Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki) +0.502s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.650s 5 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +1.044s 6 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +1.358s 7 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.784s 8 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki) +2.057s 9 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing (Ducati) +2.585s 10 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +2.722s 11 Lewis Rollo GBR IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia) +3.681s 12 Alex Olsen GBR Cumins by Team IWR(Honda) +5.082s 13 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki) +6.117s 14 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +9.612s 15 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing (Kawasaki) +9.959s 16 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +10.152s 17 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda (Honda) +10.369s 18 Tom Neave GBR STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki) +19.738s 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki) +28.696s 20 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing(Kawasaki) +34.634s 21 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing (Kawasaki) +44.923s 22 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) DNF 23 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 24 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNF 25 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) DNF 26 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNS

It was Tommy Bridewell who lead at the start of the final lap, but having hit the front several times thanks to his racecraft in the chicane it was the #77 who tucked in up the inside under Billy McConnell to come out in front. Ryde's success was a mix of his rehersal of his moves at the chicane along with with tyres saved to grip and hold his line to lead over the line by 0.168s - Ryde taking his first ever podium at Thruxton with a win.

Side by side in the Club Chicane in the seven way fight to the finish, it was teammate Ryan Vickers, who had worked forward after dropping back to ninth over the opening laps to claim second, happy to sit in the lead group and save tyre for much of the race thanks to the slow laps out front.

The plan to slow the race didn’t quite pay of for O’Halloran, but the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki rider was still able to grab a podium finish in the chaos to the line. The Australian showed his ability at Thruxton in 2023 when he took pole and all three available wins.

Bridewell missed out after starting the lap ahead, the top Honda finisher in the run to the line.

Billy McConnell was one of many to briefly lead in the closing stages on his way to an impressive fifth for C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing Honda, all action and very sideways on the last lap.

Not all of the front group made it over the line - Andrew Irwin hit the back of Danny Kent in the chicane, sending his Honda cartwheeling towards the crowds at the Hampshire track. Irwin’s bike was destroyed, while Kent also developed an issue which saw him slow and wide at the final corner and out of contention with something jammed in the wheel stopping his tyre turning.

Leon Haslam was in the mix in the early stages, fighting for the lead on his way to sixth for ROKiT Haslam Racing, by far the best of the BMW riders.

Lee Jackson took the chequered flag seventh for MasterMac Honda, while Max Cook set the fastest lap on his way to eighth for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, which should see him on pole in race two on Sunday.

Christian Iddon had a race to remember. Starting 15th on the grid after the Ducati struggled in qualifying, the Oxford Products rider came storming through the pack to be eighth by lap three. Still not done the #21 had hit the front by the start of lap six, but had used a lot of tyre to get in contention.

Iddon held the lead until the end of lap ten, when O’Halloran took over again, where the chicane was once again at the centre of the action, then dropped back over the frantic final laps to place ninth.

Peter Hickman was close behind, his improved performance giving him a top ten finish for just the second time this season.

Lewis Rollo was the top Pathway bike on the Aprilia, well clear of rival Alex Olsen in eleventh and twelfth respectively.

Storm Stacey was at one point a feature in the lead group before fading to 13th for LKQ EuroParts Kawasaki.

Glenn Irwin saw his PBM Ducati once again struggle at Thruxton, only taking 14th thanks to the two DNF’s in the lead group, ahead of Danny Buchan, who also benefited to pick up the final point for DAO Racing.

Lap record holder Josh Brookes just missed out in 16th on the second FHO Racing bike, again well behind teammate Hickman.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap Record: Josh Brookes (Ducati, 2019) 1m 14.655s

Thruxton in 2023:

Round 7

Qualifying:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Ryan Vickers

3: Kyle Ryde

Race 1 (Sprint):

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Charlie Nesbitt

3: Ryan Vickers

Race 2:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Lee Jackson

3: Charlie Nesbitt

Race 3:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Lee Jackson

3: Charlie Nesbitt

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Fraser Rogers was the first to exit, managing a nasty fall by sliding through Club, to protect his recently broken legs on his return to racing. Rogers had been sandwiched on the way into the chicane leaving him nowhere to go.

Charlie Nesbitt retired to the pits soon after so was unable to repeat the podium heroics he wowed the crowd with last season.

Dean Harrison moves to the British Supersport class for the weekend to work on the Honda so is in the paddock but not the race.

Jaimie van Sikkelerus is injured so is also absent. He is not replaced at TAG Honda.

