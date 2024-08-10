2024 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)

Results from race one, round seven of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Thruxton, which saw Kyle Ryde win on the frantic final lap.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, Race 1, 10 August
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, Race 1, 10 August
© Ian Hopgood Photography

There was a huge group of riders in contention on the final lap but it was to be Kyle Ryde that came out on top to win round seven of the British Superbike championship at Thruxton.

OMG Grilla Yamaha rider Ryde had started from pole but was quickly overtaken by a perfect launch from Jason O’Halloran from second.

The Australian lead at the front for half of the race, setting the pace - but slowing the action allowed for a large group at the front. Christian Iddon, who had powered through from a 15th place start decided to take over.

The Oxford products rider was one of many to have a shot at leading, with Ryde a constant figure at the front.

British Superbikes Round Seven - Thruxton - Race results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)25m 42.225s
2Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+0.168s
3Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)+0.502s
4Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.650s
5Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.044s
6Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+1.358s
7Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.784s
8Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+2.057s
9Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)+2.585s
10Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.722s
11Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)+3.681s
12Alex OlsenGBRCumins by Team IWR(Honda)+5.082s
13Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)+6.117s
14Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+9.612s
15Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)+9.959s
16Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+10.152s
17Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)+10.369s
18Tom NeaveGBRSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)+19.738s
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)+28.696s
20Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)+34.634s
21Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)+44.923s
22Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)DNF
23Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)DNF
24Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNF
25Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)DNF
26Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNS

It was Tommy Bridewell who lead at the start of the final lap, but having hit the front several times thanks to his racecraft in the chicane it was the #77 who tucked in up the inside under Billy McConnell to come out in front. Ryde's success was a mix of his rehersal of his moves at the chicane along with  with tyres saved to grip and hold his line to lead over the line by 0.168s - Ryde taking his first ever podium at Thruxton with a win.

Side by side in the Club Chicane in the seven way fight to the finish, it was teammate Ryan Vickers, who had worked forward after dropping back to ninth over the opening laps to claim second, happy to sit in the lead group and save tyre for much of the race thanks to the slow laps out front.

The plan to slow the race didn’t quite pay of for O’Halloran, but the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki rider was still able to grab a podium finish in the chaos to the line. The Australian showed his ability at Thruxton in 2023 when he took pole and all three available wins.

Bridewell missed out after starting the lap ahead, the top Honda finisher in the run to the line.

Billy McConnell was one of many to briefly lead in the closing stages on his way to an impressive fifth for C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing Honda, all action and very sideways on the last lap.

Not all of the front group made it over the line - Andrew Irwin hit the back of Danny Kent in the chicane, sending his Honda cartwheeling towards the crowds at the Hampshire track. Irwin’s bike was destroyed, while Kent also developed an issue which saw him slow and wide at the final corner and out of contention with something jammed in the wheel stopping his tyre turning.

Leon Haslam was in the mix in the early stages, fighting for the lead on his way to sixth for ROKiT Haslam Racing, by far the best of the BMW riders.

Lee Jackson took the chequered flag seventh for MasterMac Honda, while Max Cook set the fastest lap on his way to eighth for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, which should see him on pole in race two on Sunday.

Christian Iddon had a race to remember. Starting 15th on the grid after the Ducati struggled in qualifying, the Oxford Products rider came storming through the pack to be eighth by lap three. Still not done the #21 had hit the front by the start of lap six, but had used a lot of tyre to get in contention.

Iddon held the lead until the end of lap ten, when O’Halloran took over again, where the chicane was once again at the centre of the action, then dropped back over the frantic final laps to place ninth.

Peter Hickman was close behind, his improved performance giving him a top ten finish for just the second time this season.

Lewis Rollo was the top Pathway bike on the Aprilia, well clear of rival Alex Olsen in eleventh and twelfth respectively.

Storm Stacey was at one point a feature in the lead group before fading to 13th for LKQ EuroParts Kawasaki.

Glenn Irwin saw his PBM Ducati once again struggle at Thruxton, only taking 14th thanks to the two DNF’s in the lead group, ahead of Danny Buchan, who also benefited to pick up the final point for DAO Racing.

Lap record holder Josh Brookes just missed out in 16th on the second FHO Racing bike, again well behind teammate Hickman.

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap Record: Josh Brookes (Ducati, 2019) 1m 14.655s

Thruxton in 2023:

Round 7
Qualifying: 
1: Jason O’Halloran
2: Ryan Vickers
3: Kyle Ryde

Race 1 (Sprint):
1: Jason O’Halloran
2: Charlie Nesbitt
3: Ryan Vickers

Race 2:
1: Jason O’Halloran
2:  Lee Jackson
3: Charlie Nesbitt

Race 3:
1: Jason O’Halloran
2: Lee Jackson
3: Charlie Nesbitt

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Fraser Rogers was the first to exit, managing a nasty fall by sliding through Club, to protect his recently broken legs on his return to racing. Rogers had been sandwiched on the way into the chicane leaving him nowhere to go.

Charlie Nesbitt retired to the pits soon after so was unable to repeat the podium heroics he wowed the crowd with last season.

Dean Harrison moves to the British Supersport class for the weekend to work on the Honda so is in the paddock but not the race.

Jaimie van Sikkelerus is injured so is also absent. He is not replaced at TAG Honda.
 

 

Read More

Latest News

BSB
Results
23m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, Race 1, 10 August
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, Race 1, 10 August
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
48m ago
Portuguese World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Remy Gardner, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Remy Gardner, 2024 Portuguese…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull hint at plan to aid Sergio Perez revival
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia accused of “a pop at Marc Marquez” amid tow criticism
Bagnaia, Marquez
Bagnaia, Marquez
WSBK
Results
3h ago
Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Results: Razgatlioglu on pole, 15 riders within a second
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jack Miller reveals personal impact of his MotoGP career slipping away
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
3h ago
Williams explain how sensitive car data tempted Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
BSB
Results
3h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, Qualifying, 10 August
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, Qualifying, 10 August
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Doubt thrown on Pecco Bagnaia’s hope to enter Suzuka 8 Hours
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia