Update on Andrew Irwin after crash at Cadwell Park

Andrew Irwin has been declared unfit after a crash at the Cadwell Park British Superbike round on Sunday.

A joint statement from BSB and Honda Racing said: "During FP3 at Cadwell Park, Andrew Irwin was involved in an incident at turn 7.

"Whilst taking evasive action to avoid another rider he crashed.

"Following an assessment from the BSB medical team, he has been declared unfit.

"His situation will be reviewed no earlier than [Monday] morning."

Irwin missed qualifying and will miss Race 1 on Sunday after his heavy fall.

He could still play some part in Monday's action if he is passed fit when he is next checked.