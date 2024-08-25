Update on Andrew Irwin after crash at Cadwell Park

Andrew Irwin ruled out of Sunday British Superbike Championship action

Andrew Irwin
Andrew Irwin

Andrew Irwin has been declared unfit after a crash at the Cadwell Park British Superbike round on Sunday.

A joint statement from BSB and Honda Racing said: "During FP3 at Cadwell Park, Andrew Irwin was involved in an incident at turn 7. 

"Whilst taking evasive action to avoid another rider he crashed. 

"Following an assessment from the BSB medical team, he has been declared unfit. 

"His situation will be reviewed no earlier than [Monday] morning."

Irwin missed qualifying and will miss Race 1 on Sunday after his heavy fall.

He could still play some part in Monday's action if he is passed fit when he is next checked.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
Do McLaren now have the fastest car in F1?
McLaren
McLaren
F1
Results
22m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2024 Dutch Grand Prix
Podium
Podium
F1
Results
43m ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Race Results
Start of the Dutch Grand Prix
Start of the Dutch Grand Prix
F1
Race Report
46m ago
Lando Norris overcomes another poor start to dominate F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prix
BSB
News
1h ago
Update on Andrew Irwin after crash at Cadwell Park
Andrew Irwin
Andrew Irwin

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
“Missed an open goal” shock as American rider snubbed for MotoGP move
Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts
F1
News
1h ago
Lawrence Stroll put on the spot about Adrian Newey during Martin Brundle grid walk
Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll
MotoGP
News
3h ago
KTM “have to be disappointed” with Austrian MotoGP performance
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
3h ago
F1 Dutch Grand Prix as it happened
Lando Norris
Lando Norris