British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Ryde - “It feels surreal, really!”

Kyle Ryde was ready to pick up the pieces as his title rivals faltered with a race one win at Cadwell Park.

The OMG Grilla rider wasted no time in getting his Yamaha to the front from second on the grid, after a few corners tussling for position the injured polesitter, Jason O’Halloran, he was able to break clear. Ryde’s laps were so consistent out front he felt he was riding with an equipment issue:



“Carried much consistency throughout the race - I thought at one point my lap timer and my dash had got stuck as I kept doing the same lap time, but no!

The Lincolnshire track had been a ‘bogey’ track for the #77, though he came close to breaking that last season, only to be denied twice by Ducati’s Glenn Irwin, first in the sprint and then again in race two the next day, something he was happy to rectify:

“Just buzzing, really. I think last year getting second twice - I think I deserved a win - but I got pipped twice by Glenn so yeah - happy. It feels surreal, really!”

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park, Race One, 25 August © Ian Hopgood Photography

The result saw Ryde cut his deficit to Tommy Bridewell in the overall standings from 25 to nineteen points, though his comeback for fourth ensured the damage to his title hopes was not greater as Ryde pulled out a third win:

“I didn’t think I’d be on the podium after Thursday night, I was so far behind Ryan - it was a bit scary, but yeah made a big step in qualifying which really put me on the front row and with Ryan and Tommy not really setting a lap time I knew I had to try and make the most of it and get a much points back as possible, but obviously it wasn’t that much - Tommy rode a great race to come from 14th or 15th back to fourth”.

Thursday had been the test day at the track before the race weekend proper, and Ryde had seen his teammate dominate proceedings, then practice before the tables turned in his favour:

“After Thursday I’m over the moon… so the win is just a massive bonus”!