SSTK champ Richard Kerr gets BSB chance with Team IWR

SSTK Champion Richard Kerr will replace Alex Olsen at Team IWR Honda for the remainder of the 2024 British Superbike Championship season

Alex Olsen, Team IWR
Alex Olsen, Team IWR

Richard Kerr will make his full-time British Superbike Championship debut at Oulton Park this weekend after being called up to replace Alex Olsen at Team IWR Honda.

The British rider has been without a full-time ride in the domestic ranks this season despite being crowned National Superstock Champion in 2023. Kerr was announced as champion a month after the final round when Dan Linfoot was belatedly disqualified from the last event of the season.

Heading to the United States to compete in MotoAmerica, Kerr did get a BSB debut earlier this season when he was called up to deputise for the injured Rory Skinner at Cheshire Mouldings BSB.

For the remainder of the 2024 BSB season, however, Kerr will take over from Olsen on the Pathway regulation Honda CBR1000RR-R

“I am very excited to be teaming up with IWR Honda at Oulton Park. The team has a good history of results and when they contacted me this week, it was an easy choice for me to join them.

“The BSB Pathway Honda Fireblade will feel more familiar so I am looking forward to free practice on Friday to see what it’s like and to get back racing at Oulton Park!”

