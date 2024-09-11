Form man Kyle Ryde eyes another Showdown rout as he eyes BSB title

OMG GRILLA Yamaha's Kyle Ryde takes strong form through into the first of the three Showdown rounds that will decide the 2024 British Superbike Championship

Kyle Ryde feels he has momentum on his side as he heads into the final three Showdown rounds of the 2024 British Superbike Championship bidding to secure his first title.

The Mansfield rider comes into the final nine races - which will award more points for race winners than during the previous eight rounds - on a run of strong form after winning three of the last six races.

Topped off by a double last time out at Cadwell Park, Ryde holds a stronger position heading to Round 9 at Oulton Park than he did 12 months ago when he went on to score more points in the final three events than any other rider.

Currently just 19 points shy of leader Tommy Bridewell, the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider feels he has a good rhythm going to push on past the Honda Racing UK rider.

“I’m excited to ride my bike again this weekend and get stuck into the Showdown rounds. Oulton Park was a mixed round for us earlier in the year; we had a few top-five finishes and then an unfortunate technical problem which robbed us of another probable top-five finish, but that’s racing.

“My team has come a long way since then with improving my bike, which should put us in a strong position for this weekend.

“With the podiums and victories across the last three rounds, we have good momentum behind us, and now the points are increased, it matters now more than ever to make sure we keep that going.”

