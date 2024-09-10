BSB leader Tommy Bridewell out to turn points into prizes as Showdown begins

Honda's Tommy Bridewell heads to Oulton Park - the first of three Showdown rounds to conclude the 2024 BSB season - with his sights set on a return to winning ways

Tommy Bridewell, Honda Racing UK, Honda CBR1000RR-R, Oulton Park, BSB [Honda Racing UK]
Tommy Bridewell believes a return to familiar ground at Oulton Park will be to his advantage as he looks to capitalise on the greater rewards available at the start of the Showdown phase to extend his British Superbike Championship lead.

The defending champion has carries a 19 point lead over Kyle Ryde into Round 9 of 11, the first of three events with an increase in points available to those finishing in the upper echelons compared with the previous eight events.

To date Bridewell’s campaign has been built on a foundation of consistency, the Honda Racing UK rider’s two wins palling into comparison with Ryde’s six podium-topping successes.

However, with a superior 13 podiums to his name so far in 2024, Bridewell is confident going back to Oulton Park - after it hosted Round 2 of the season - will give him an advantage now he is comfortable on his Honda CBR1000RR-R machinery.

“Heading to Oulton Park for the first round of the showdown leading the championship is a good place to be, but we have to keep our heads down and keep working to maximise everything across the weekend.

“It’s good to be heading back to a circuit that we have raced at previously, we have learnt a lot about this new Fireblade and we are certainly further down the development path.

“If we can leave the weekend having extended our points advantage then it will be objective achieved.”

